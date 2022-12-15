UK Jagex buys Croatian indie studio Gamepires

UK-based developer and publisher of community-driven games Jagex said it has acquired Croatian Gamepires, a game development studio. Gamepires is the studio behind online multiplayer survival game SCUM which launched into early access on Steam in 2018.

“Jagex, known for the success of its RuneScape franchise, will use its deep expertise in community-driven games and its platform as an international publisher to accelerate SCUM as a leading open world survival title,” the company said in a press release.

“Partnering with Jagex provides us the opportunity to take SCUM to the next level,” Gamepires’ creative director and co-founder said in the press release.

Gamepires has sold over 3mn copies of the SCUM game.