UK embassy in Kosovo pulls funding for government agency

By bne IntelliNews August 18, 2020

The British embassy in Pristina has expressed a disappointment over the failure of the Kosovo’s assembly to appoint the commissioner of the Information and Privacy Agency, adding that after this it won’t finance the next recruitment procedure.

The failure of the appointment will lead to a repeat of the recruitment process for the fourth time and will cause delays in EU funding for the agency. 

"A transparent process, supported by our recruitment project, had produced two suitable candidates. The non-appointment of any of them calls into question the commitment of political parties to implement the MoU with the British embassy," the embassy said in a Facebook post on August 17.

The embassy added that is more important that the failure sends a negative signal to independent professionals in Kosovo, underlining that any public appointment should take into account the country’s interests, and not the narrow party interest.

"The next process will not be supported by our recruitment project. We will not put down British taxpayers' money in repetitive processes that were transparent and properly conducted, and that produced candidates that meet the conditions," the embassy concluded.

