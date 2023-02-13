UK and Eurozone inflation likely to remain high for several years due to the energy crisis

UK and Eurozone inflation likely to remain high for several years due to the energy crisis
Record energy prices pushed up inflation by 150% y/y, but as the feed through into consumer prices takes time high inflation is likely to remain a problem in 2023 too, despite the recent fall in energy prices. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews February 13, 2023

The surge in energy prices has significantly lifted headline inflation rates in the UK and Eurozone through the direct impact on household energy bills. However, there is a lag to the feed through from rising energy costs and consumer inflation of several months. Energy prices fell in the last months of 2022 as European gas tanks were full to bursting, but the effects of the high prices in the second half of last year may still be felt in the first quarter of 2023, says Oxford Economics in a note.

The rise in energy prices has resulted in an increase in inflation rates, with a considerable impact on the cost of services and non-energy goods. This impact can be seen in the wide gap between the inflation rates of services and non-energy goods with high and low energy intensity, Oxford Economics said.

The effects of energy prices on inflation go beyond direct impacts, such as higher petrol, electricity, and gas prices. Indirect effects are significant, with restaurants being one example. Rising energy costs increase the costs of preparing food and the production of food, and this eventually leads to higher prices of food and drink sold by restaurants. The same can be said for other non-energy items in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Although the impact varies across sectors, the indirect effects of energy prices on inflation are likely to be substantial.

The rise in energy costs for businesses has been even more significant than for households. Energy costs have risen more for businesses in percentage terms, partly due to the presence of costs in household bills that don't respond to wholesale fuel prices. Average gas prices paid by UK businesses rose by 170% between the fourth  quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2022, far above the 80% rise for UK households. Similarly, household gas prices rose by nearly 40% in the fourth quarter of the last year, bringing the total increase to 150%, according to Oxford Economics.

“The impact of energy prices on inflation is likely to continue in early 2023 and may even increase further. This highlights the risk that core inflation and services inflation will be persistent in the near term. However, if wholesale energy prices follow the path indicated by futures markets, the indirect impact on inflation from energy should diminish over the next two to three years,” Oxford Economics said.

In conclusion, the indirect effects of energy prices on inflation make it challenging to use core inflation and services inflation as a reliable guide to underlying domestic inflation pressures. The energy crisis has created a complex and widespread impact on inflation, and its effects are likely to be felt for some time.

“This underscores the risk that core inflation and services inflation will be sticky in the near term. Subsequently, assuming wholesale energy prices follow the path implied by futures markets, the indirect impact on inflation from energy should fade over the next two-three years,” Oxford Economics said.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

COMMENT: Recessions confirmed in Hungary and Czechia

COMMENT: Union recognition can be a tough battle in EU member states in Central and Eastern Europe

IMF: Charting globalization’s turn to 'slowbalization' after world financial crisis

Data

Romania’s industry sees toughest post-covid contraction in Q4

Industrial activity was particularly subdued in energy-intensive sectors such as metals and chemicals.

Polish economic growth dwindles to 0.3% y/y in Q4

In q/q terms, GDP declined 2.4% in Q4 after managing growth of 1% q/q in the third quarter.

North Macedonia’s annual inflation slows to 17.1% in January

Inflation is still at a high level but is expected to continue to slow in 2023.

Ukraine saw a slowdown in inflation in January to 26%

Ukraine saw a slowdown in inflation last month, Ukraine Business News reported on February 10.

China steps into the sanctions trade hole to supply Russia

China was already Russia biggest individual trade partner before the war in Ukraine started, but since then it has expanded its role and stepped into the gap created by sanctions, especially in providing Russia with crucial access to microchips.

Romania’s industry sees toughest post-covid contraction in Q4
6 hours ago
Polish economic growth dwindles to 0.3% y/y in Q4
7 hours ago
North Macedonia’s annual inflation slows to 17.1% in January
23 hours ago
Ukraine saw a slowdown in inflation in January to 26%
1 day ago
China steps into the sanctions trade hole to supply Russia
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  3. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. Ukraine's oligarchs fleeing the country
    1 year ago
  1. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    23 days ago
  2. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    21 days ago
  3. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  4. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  5. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss