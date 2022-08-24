Twitter suspends Serbian diplomatic accounts

The Twitter accounts of several Serbian embassies were suspended on August 18, the foreign ministry said in a statement on August 23.

The reason for the suspension of the accounts is not known, though it follows a significant rise in tensions between Serbia and Kosovo.

The ministry referenced this situation in the statement, saying it hoped “the blocking of the Twitter accounts of our diplomatic and consular missions is not part of an attempt to prevent and silence Serbia in the fight for the truth, primarily about the situation in Kosovo and Metohija”.

EU and US officials have launched a diplomatic offensive to try to resolve the situation between Serbia and Kosovo, and prevent an escalation.

According to the ministry, the Twitter accounts of the Serbian embassies in Armenia, Iran, Indonesia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Kuwait, as well as the consulate general in Chicago, have been affected.

The Twitter account of the director of the Directorate for Cooperation with the Diaspora and Serbs in the region, Arno Gujon, was blocked last week without explanation, though it has since been unblocked.

The ministry said the accounts had been suspended “without any explanation or previous message indicating possible violations of the rules of communication on that social network”.

It argued that “some of the mentioned profiles recently opened and that they were not active, and that the remaining ones did not contain any content that could be described as inappropriate”.

The ministry has sent a request to Twitter that the accounts be unblocked.