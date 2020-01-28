Turkish lira deposit rates below official inflation

By Akin Nazli in Belgrade January 28, 2020

Average interest rates on Turkish lira (TRY) deposits at local banks fell to 9.60% as of January 17, the lowest level recorded since January 2017, according to data from the central bank.

The figure stood at 23% in June 2019 but it has steadily fallen since then.

Official CPI inflation was posted at 11.84% in December.

Total deposits at local lenders rose 1% w/w to TRY2.57 trillion ($432.4bn) as of January 17, data from banking watchdog BDDK showed.

Turkish banking industry
  Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov
Assets (TRY tn) 3.86 3.94 4.14 4.29 4.27 4.23 4.17 4.27 4.27 4.32 4.36
Loans (TRY tn) 2.38 2.42 2.52 2.56 2.55 2.54 2.49 2.54 2.53 2.56 2.60
Gross NPL(TRYbn) 100 104 106 109 111 116 120 124 133 140 144
NPL Ratio (%) 4.03 4.11 4.04 4.05 4.18 4.36 4.57 4.64 4.96 5.15 5.23
Deposits (TRY tn) 2.05 2.10 2.21 2.27 2.27 2.27 2.26 2.35 2.36 2.42 2.45
Equity (TRY bn) 426 433 433 440 439 449 455 456 466 472 482
Net profit (TRY bn) 3.2 6.5 12.4 16.2 19.7 24.8 28.2 32.8 36.2 41.3 46.6
NII (TRY bn) 10 21 35 48 61 73 86 100 114 130 145
ROA (%) 0.08 0.17 0.31 0.40 0.48 0.60 0.68 0.79 0.87 0.99 1.11
ROE (%) 0.77 1.53 2.92 3.82 4.67 5.86 6.67 7.76 8.52 9.72 10.95
Capital/Assets(%) 11.0 11.0 10.5 10.3 10.3 10.6 10.9 10.7 10.9 10.9 11.1
CAR (core) (%) 14 14 13 13 13 13 14 14 14 14 14
source: bddk

Data

Hungarian forint slips to all-time low against the euro

The Hungarian forint is amongst the worst-performing currencies this year, and its depreciation is forecast to continue thanks to the central bank’s dovish policies.

Russia’s industrial output grew 2.1% on the year in 2019 and 8.9% on the month in December

Russia’s industrial output grew 2.1% on the year and 8.9% on the month in December after rising 0.3% on the year in November

Polish retail sales accelerate growth in December

The expansion in December is hardly a surprise even if it fell slightly short of consensus. Poles’ robust consumer spending is driven by the good situation on the labour market, growing wages in particular.

Russia's Watcom shopping index ends 2019 on five-year high as consumption recovers

The Watcom shopping index finished 2019 on a high note, putting in its best result in five years after under-performing for almost the whole year.

Ukraine’s retail sales up 10.5% in 2019

Ukraine’s retail sales grew by a healthy 10.5% y/y in real terms in 2019, accelerating from from 5.8% y/y in 2018, Ukraine’s State Statistics Service reported on January 21.

Hungarian forint slips to all-time low against the euro
4 days ago
Russia’s industrial output grew 2.1% on the year in 2019 and 8.9% on the month in December
4 days ago
Polish retail sales accelerate growth in December
5 days ago
Russia's Watcom shopping index ends 2019 on five-year high as consumption recovers
5 days ago
Ukraine’s retail sales up 10.5% in 2019
6 days ago

