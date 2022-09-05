Turkey’s official inflation rate inches past 80% y/y in August, ENAG calculates 181% y/y

Turkey’s official inflation rate inches past 80% y/y in August, ENAG calculates 181% y/y
/ bne IntelliNews
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade September 5, 2022

Turkey’s official consumer price index (CPIinflation amounted to 80.21% y/y in August, following on from the 79.6% announced for July, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK, or TurkStat) said on September 5 (chart).

August’s CPI figure is the highest headline inflation figure recorded by Turkey since the 80.4% posted in September 1998.

At 80.21%, Turkey stays in sixth place in the global inflation league. Turkey has so far led the global inflationary period. Now, it looks set to lead the stagflation/slumpflation period. The official growth figures will not be affected by the ongoing tragedy in the real economy.

Istanbul-based ENAG inflation research group calculated August inflation at 181% y/y.

TUIK, meanwhile, gave an official figure of 143.75% y/y for producer price index (PPI) inflation in August, down from 144.61% in July.

The July figure was the highest posted since the 149.8% y/y reported for February 1995.

On July 28, the central bank increased its end-2022 annual inflation forecast to 60% from the 43% it predicted three months ago. On September 22, at its next monetary policy committee (MPCmeeting, the central bank is expected to cut its policy rate by 100bp to 12%.

Since August 19, the USD/TRY has been testing the 18.20-level. Turkey’s five-year credit default swaps (CDS) have, meanwhile, risen above the 700-level, while the yield on the Turkish government’s 10-year eurobonds remains above the 10% level.

On September 21, the Fed’s open market committee is currently expected to deliver another 50bp rate hike.

Easing inflation supports hopes for rate cuts by year-end in Georgia

Annual inflation rate eased to 10.9% y/y in August from the peak level of 13.9% in May.

Retail sales growth slows in Hungary as food inflation surges to 30%

Adjusted for calendar year effects, retail sales increased by 4.3% y/y and 0.5% m/m.

Romania’s retail sales resilient to inflation, up 2.5% y/y in July

Households’ purchasing power is being eroded by the rising inflation, but people keep spending as they expect even higher prices in future.

Slovenia expects solid but slightly lower GDP growth in H2

Ukraine war and sanctions to slow down Southeast Europe's fastest-growing economy.

Ukraine’s banking sector back in profit – just

Ukraine’s banking sector was back in profit for the year in July, but only just, earning a cumulative UAH3.4bn ($91.98mn) in the year to date, according to the latest data from the National Bank of Ukraine.

