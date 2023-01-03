Turkey's official headline inflation ends 2022 at 64%, base effect kicks in

Turkey's official headline inflation ends 2022 at 64%, base effect kicks in
/ bne IntelliNews
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade January 3, 2023

Turkey’s official consumer price index (CPIinflation ended 2022 at 64% y/y, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK, or TurkStat) said on December 3 (chart).

The official rate peaked in October at 86%, the highest headline rate recorded by Turkey since the 91% posted in June 1998. With the advent of December, the base effect from a year ago came into effect, pulling inflation down.

At 64%, Turkey remains in the seventh place in the world inflation league.

The Istanbul-based ENAG inflation research group of economists, meanwhile, released an end-2022 inflation figure of 138% y/y.

TUIK also gave an official figure of 98% y/y for producer price index (PPI) inflation at end-2022.

On October 27, the central bank hiked its expectation for end-2022 official inflation to 65% (upper boundary: 68%) from the previous figure of 60% (upper boundary: 64%) given in its July inflation report.

The authority forecast end-2023 official inflation at 22% (upper boundary: 27%).

The guidance was based on the assumption that the Turkish lira (TRY) will not experience another crash. As of mid-afternoon local time on January 3, the USD/TRY pair was up 0.7% to TRY 18.74 from 18.6 on October 27.

If the USD/TRY remains stable, Turkey’s official inflation figure looks set to decline to the 30-40%s across 2023.

On December 22, at its latest rate-setting meeting, the central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) kept its policy rate constant at 9%.

Turkey’s policy rate, however, essentially remains idle on the sidelines. The government conducts monetary policy via macroprudential measures and non-capital controls. It does not need to cut the policy rate any further. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded a single-digit policy rate and it was delivered at 9%.

The turbulence-free mood on the global market continues. Turkey’s five-year credit default swaps (CDS) remain below the 600-level, while the yield on the Turkish government’s 10-year eurobonds remains below the 10% level.

 

Main Macro Indicators 2019 2020 Q1-21 Q2 Q3 Q4 2021 Q1-22 Q2 Q3 Q4 2022
GDP Growth (y/y, %) 0.9 1.8 7.3 21.9 7.5 9.1 11.0 7.3 7.6 3.9 - -
Electricity Consumption (y/y, Dec 25) -0.6 0.1 5.7 25.8 11.6 8.9 12.4 4.6 1.2 -3.1 -5.7 -0.8
Employed (active, mn) 26.7 24.1 25.8 26.6 27.1 28.6 27.0 27.9 29.7 28.5 - -
Population (mn) 83.2 83.6 - - - - 84.7 - - - - -
GDP (per capita, $) 9,127 8,599 - - - - 9,539 - - - - -
GDP (current, TRYbn) 4,318 5,047 1,393 1,586 1,915 2,314 7,209 2,496 3,419 4,258 - -
GDP (current prices, $bn) 760 717 189 189 225 199 803 180 219 242 - -
Inflation (y/y, %, eop) 11.8 14.6 16.2 17.5 19.6 36.1 36.1 61.1 78.6 83.5 64.3 64.3
Lira-loans (%, y/y, Dec 23) 13.9 43.3 34.4 17.5 13.7 20.4 20.4 33.2 55.7 68.6 78.0 -
Policy Rate (%, active, eop) 11.4 17.0 19.0 19.0 18.0 14.0 14.0 14.0 14.0 12.0 9.0 9.0
CA Balance ($bn, Oct) 1.67 -35.5 -7.5 -5.9 2.2 -3.7 -14.9 -19.2 -13.3 -9.3 -0.4 -
CA Balance/GDP (%) 0.2 -5.0 -4.0 -3.1 1.0 -1.8 -1.9 -10.7 -6.1 -3.8 - -
Budget (TRYbn, Nov) -124 -173 23 -55 -29 -131 -192 30.8 62.8 -139.1 25.1 -
Budget Balance/GDP (%) -2.9 -3.4 1.6 -3.5 -1.5 -5.7 -2.7 1.2 1.8 -3.3 - -
USD/TRY (eop) 5.95 7.44 8.24 8.70 8.89 13.3 13.3 14.7 16.7 18.5 18.7 18.7

 

Table: Main macro indicators.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Mutual FDI in Eurasia has been dominated by Russia, but war and sanctions make the outlook uncertain

Putin orders surprise 36-hour Orthodox Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine war

January temperature records broken across Europe

Data

Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions

Russian opposition publication Mediazona released a map on social media that shows the highest mortality rates from the war in Ukraine are in Russia’s poorest regions.

January temperature records broken across Europe

Eight countries in Europe recorded all-time high temperature records for January on New Year’s Day this year. The following data draws from the visualization of meteorologist Scott Duncan and reports by the BBC, Statista reports.

Poland’s central bank leaves interest rates unchanged again

Central bank expected to keep rates on hold until it starts cutting in late 2023.

Croatia’s blue-chip index reaches highest level since August

CROBEX index makes strong start to 2023 as Croatia joins Eurozone and Schengen area.

Where most aid to Ukraine comes from

The United States pledged $50.9bn in military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine between the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022 and November 20.

Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
22 hours ago
January temperature records broken across Europe
22 hours ago
Poland’s central bank leaves interest rates unchanged again
1 day ago
Croatia’s blue-chip index reaches highest level since August
1 day ago
Where most aid to Ukraine comes from
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. The copper shortage is getting real
    4 days ago
  2. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    4 days ago
  3. Hundreds of Russian soldiers reportedly killed by midnight Ukrainian missile strike on barracks on New Year’s Eve
    3 days ago
  4. Russia launches devastating missile attack on Ukraine on New Year’s Eve
    5 days ago
  5. Albania’s first satellites launched into space
    1 day ago
  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    26 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    27 days ago
  3. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    1 month ago
  4. #boycottAustria campaign goes viral after Vienna blocks Romania and Bulgaria from joining Schengen
    27 days ago
  5. The copper shortage is getting real
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss