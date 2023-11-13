Turkey’s Getir to acquire New York-based FreshDirect from Amsterdam-listed Ahold Delhaize

Turkey’s Getir to acquire New York-based FreshDirect from Amsterdam-listed Ahold Delhaize
Launched in 2002, online grocer FreshDirect serves the greater New York tri-state area. It has an annual turnover of $650mn. / FreshDirect website, screenshot
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade November 13, 2023

Turkish rapid groceries delivery company Getir has signed an agreement with Ahold Delhaize (Amsterdam/AD) to acquire New York-based FreshDirect, the parties said on November 8.

The transaction is expected to close by end-November.

FreshDirect, launched in 2002, is an online grocer serving the greater New York tri-state area. In 2021, it was acquired by Ahold Delhaize USA.

In 2022, FreshDirect weekly served 3mn grocery items to its customers. It has an annual turnover of $650mn.

Separately, Isbank (ISCTR) said on October 30 that it has mandated its headquarters to acquire a 20% stake in Getir Teknolojik Hizmetler (GetirFinans), a new service bank, for a consideration of a $50mn.

Also separately, Getir CEO Nazim Salur said in June that the company acquired the remaining 66% stake in n11formally Dogus Planet.

In 2022, Getir acquired a 33% stake in n11, an e-commerce platform launched jointly by Turkish conglomerate Dogus Holding and South Korea’s SK Group (Seoul/034730) in 2012, for a consideration of $50mn.

In September, Getir reportedly raised $500m in a new funding round that valued the business at only $2.5bn.

In 2022, Getir raised $768mn in Series E funding round that valued the enterprise at $11.8bn.

Following extremely fast expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic, quick commerce businesses have been hit by the post-pandemic loss of lockdown-driven demand for deliveries and rising interest rates. Investors, meanwhile, are souring on lossmaking tech firms.

In August, Getir, launched in 2015 in Istanbul, cut its workforce by 11%, meaning 2,500 layoffs were announced. It also pulled out of France, Spain, Italy and Portugal.

The company is currently active in Turkey, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and the US.

Reports

