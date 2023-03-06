Turkey’s ‘Gandhi Kemal’ selected to challenge Erdogan after opposition coalition reunites

Turkey’s ‘Gandhi Kemal’ selected to challenge Erdogan after opposition coalition reunites
Left to right, Ankara mayor Mansur Yavas, CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu and Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. / CHP
By bne IntelIiNews March 6, 2023

Turkey’s opposition coalition on March 6 reunited and selected Kemal Kilicdaroglu as its challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in elections expected on May 14.

On February 3, the IYI Party (Good Party) walked out of the coalition, arguing that the 74-year-old quietly-spoken Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), lacks what it takes to dethrone authoritarian president of two decades Erdogan and that one of either Ekrem Imamoglu or Mansur Yavas—the popular CHP mayors of Istanbul and Ankara, respectively—should be made the challenger. The compromise that has brought the six-party opposition alliance back together is that should Kilicdaroglu—sometimes known as “Gandhi Kemal” for his resemblance to the Indian civil rights leader— beat Erdogan, Imamoglu and Yavas would be appointed as vice presidents.

Wolfango Piccoli at political risk consultancy Teneo said in a note that the crisis that beset the coalition, known as the Nation Alliance or Table of Six, for around 72 hours was now apparently solved.

“Barring any last-minute surprise in what remains a fairly fluid situation, the CHP leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, will be nominated as the main opposition presidential candidate. Further talks among the opposition leaders will likely be needed to spell out the mandates of Imamoglu and Yavas as Vice Presidents,” said Piccoli.

“A new arrangement with the leaders of the four smaller parties that are part of the Nation Alliance will also be needed as, according to an earlier deal, they were all set to become Vice Presidents. This is no longer a realistic prospect given the compromise reached earlier today by [IYI Party leader Meral] Aksener and Kilicdaroglu—a deal that is likely to have left the leaders of the four smaller parties with a bitter taste in their mouths.”

After the deal was hammered out, Kilicdaroglu addressed a crowd of about 2,000 people gathered in Ankara, saying: "Our table is the table of peace. Our only goal is to take the country to days of prosperity, peace and joy."

"We will govern Turkey with consultation and consensus," he said.

This year brings the centennial of the establishment of the Republic of Turkey and many see the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections as the most consequential in the republic’s history.

The opposition bloc has pledged to reverse many of 69-year-old Erdogan's policies on the economy, civil rights and foreign affairs.

Among charges against Erdogan that the former civil servant Kilicdaroglu will hope to make stick among enough of the highly polarised electorate are that the president is guilty of economic mismanagement that has plunged Turkey into years of economic crisis marked by rampant inflation and the destruction in value of the Turkish lira, and that it was corruption, laxity and ineptitude that produced so many buildings in Turkey that were unable to withstand the major earthquakes that hit the south of the country on February 6, causing the deaths of more than 46,000 people (the latest death toll, with the final total set to be substantially higher by the time of the elections).

However, there are worries that the elections will not be fair and that Kilicdaroglu, who is dogged by the jibe that so far in his long political career he’s only been a success as a failure, won’t have the charisma to topple Erdogan, known as a masterful campaigner.

An immediate task for Kilicdaroglu, also a former economist, is to persuade Turkey’s third biggest party in parliament, the pro-Kurdish minority People’s Democratic Party (HDP), to back his challenge to Erdogan.

The early signs on that front are encouraging. Reuters reported HDP co-leader Mithat Sancar as saying on March 6 that her party would back Kilicdaroglu after "clear and open" talks.

"Our clear expectation is a transition for a strong democracy. If we can agree on fundamental principles, we may support him in presidential elections," she said.

The opposition coalition has pledged to end the powerful executive presidency Erdogan created via a controversial referendum vote, taking Turkey back to parliamentary democracy to put an end to “one-man rule”.

As an autocratic ruler, Erdogan is also seen to have ended the independence of the central bank, taking control of monetary policy. The opposition coalition has said it will restore the independence.

Some NGOs that campaign for democratic and human rights warn that a victory for Erdogan could spell the end of what is left of Turkey’s democracy.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Rise in global CO2 emissions mostly offset by clean energy growth

RIMMER: Erdogan’s hit and run election – Turkey’s opposition bloc is now left one tinny short of a six-pack

Russia is successfully evading Western technology sanctions

News

Uzbekistan: Unringing the bell

News reported last week about Uzbekistan preparing to accommodate Russian gas in its pipelines may not have been true, despite officials initially stating otherwise.

Court ruling on Hidroelectrica management calls into question IPO planned this year

Ruling invalidated the selection of Romanian state-controlled hydropower group Hidroelectrica’s management back in 2019.

Tikhanovskaya sentenced in absentia to 15 years for trying to organise a coup d'état

A court in Belarus sentenced exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to 15 years in prison for leading protests against the country's authoritarian leader in August 2020.

Moscow Exchange to set up a “Bloombergski” terminal equivalent for traders

Russia’s leading stock market, the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) plans to set up an analogue of the Bloomberg terminals and provide them to traders after the American version pulled out Russia within weeks of the start of the war in Ukraine a year ago.

Uzbekistan making final adjustments to accommodate Russian gas imports

Deliveries had reportedly been expected to start March 1, but that deadline has come and gone.

Uzbekistan: Unringing the bell
2 hours ago
Court ruling on Hidroelectrica management calls into question IPO planned this year
4 hours ago
Tikhanovskaya sentenced in absentia to 15 years for trying to organise a coup d'état
5 hours ago
Moscow Exchange to set up a “Bloombergski” terminal equivalent for traders
18 hours ago
Uzbekistan making final adjustments to accommodate Russian gas imports
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    1 day ago
  2. Pro-Russian activists step up efforts to destabilise Moldova
    6 days ago
  3. Orban demands that Sweden and Finland stop criticising his regime if they expect to join Nato soon
    8 days ago
  4. Iran announces discovery of first lithium reserve
    6 days ago
  5. A wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia almost reaches Moscow
    6 days ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    1 day ago

Reports

Dismiss