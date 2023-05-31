Turkey posts official 1Q23 GDP growth of 4%

Turkey posts official 1Q23 GDP growth of 4%
/ bne IntelliNews
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade May 31, 2023

Turkey’s official gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 4% y/y in 1Q23, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK or TurkStat) said on May 31.

The TUIK, as has become usual in recent years, is, according to its data series, on course to release full-year GDP growth of around 5%.

It is not advisable to plan, price or draw inferences based on TUIK data. There is widespread concern at methodologies employed by the agency. 

Turkey has so far led the global inflationary period. Now, it is leading the stagflation, or "slumpflation",  period.

Liam Peach at Capital Economics said in a note: "Turkey’s economy shrugged off the impact of the earthquakes in February and grew by 0.3% q/q (4.0% y/y) in Q1. GDP growth is likely to remain soft in q/q terms this year, but a continuation of President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan’s policies will keep macro imbalances large and raise the risk of an altogether worse outcome."

 

Main Macro Indicators 2019 2020 2021 Q1-22 Q2 Q3 Q4 2022 Q1-23
GDP Growth (y/y, %) 0.9 1.8 11.0 7.3 7.6 3.9 3.5 5.6 4.0
Electricity Consumption (y/y) -0.6 0.1 12.4 4.6 1.2 -3.1 -6.0 -1.0 -5.3
Employed (active, mn) 26.7 24.1 27.0 27.9 29.7 28.5 30.5 29.3 -
Population (mn) 83.2 83.6 84.7 - - - - 85.3 -
GDP (per capita, $) 9,127 8,599 9,539 - - - - 10,655 -
GDP (current, TRYbn) 4,318 5,047 7,209 2,496 3,419 4,258 4,801 15,007 4,632
GDP (current prices, $bn) 760 717 803 180 219 242 263 906 245
Inflation (y/y, %, eop) 11.8 14.6 36.1 61.1 78.6 83.5 64.3 64.3 50.5
Lira-loans (%, y/y) 13.9 43.3 20.4 33.2 55.7 68.6 80.4 80.4 86.0
Policy Rate (%, active, eop) 11.4 17.0 14.0 14.0 14.0 12.0 9.0 9.0 8.5
CA Balance ($bn, Oct) 1.67 -35.5 -14.9 -19.2 -13.3 -9.3 -10.8 -48.8 -23.6
CA Balance/GDP (%) 0.2 -5.0 -1.9 -10.7 -6.1 -3.8 -4.1 -5.4 -9.6
Budget (TRYbn, Nov) -124 -173 -192 30.8 62.8 -139.1 -93.6 -139.1 -250.0
Budget Balance/GDP (%) -2.9 -3.4 -2.7 1.2 1.8 -3.3 -1.9 -0.9 -5.4
USD/TRY (eop) 5.95 7.44 13.3 14.7 16.7 18.5 18.7 18.7 19.2

 

Table: Main macro indicators.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Signs of darker regime to come emerge in Erdogan’s first week as re-elected president

PMI shows Turkey’s manufacturing recovery sustained in May

Turkmenistan: Karakum as you are, as you were

Data

Russian banking sector back in profit

Russia’s banking sector recorded a net profit of RUB224bn in April, with an annual return on equity of 21%. While this figure represents a one-third decrease compared to March, the sector profits already top RUB1 trillion.

Disinflation drives slight easing of manufacturing downturn in Poland, PMI shows

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index gained 0.4 points to 47 in May (chart), beating expectations, the economic intelligence company S&P Global said on June 1.

Kazakhstan’s manufacturing PMI data show ‘strong’ growth momentum in May

For the first time in six months, companies expanded staffing levels.

Russia’s PMI continues to accelerate in May

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index posted 53.5 points in May, above the 50.0 no-change mark indicating expansion, signalling a “solid upturn in operating conditions at Russian manufacturing firms.

Hungary remains in recession in Q1

GDP fell 0.9% y/y and by 1.1% when adjusted for workdays.

Russian banking sector back in profit
23 hours ago
Disinflation drives slight easing of manufacturing downturn in Poland, PMI shows
1 day ago
Kazakhstan’s manufacturing PMI data show ‘strong’ growth momentum in May
1 day ago
Russia’s PMI continues to accelerate in May
1 day ago
Hungary remains in recession in Q1
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    9 days ago
  2. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    6 days ago
  3. What really happened to Russia's reconnaissance ship in the Black Sea?
    6 days ago
  4. Is Lukashenko dead?
    21 days ago
  5. Is the war finally coming home for ordinary Russians?
    3 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    21 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    9 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    24 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    25 days ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss