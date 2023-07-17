Turkey introduces trillion lira extra budget as deficit breaks record

Turkey introduces trillion lira extra budget as deficit breaks record
Ahead of the May elections, giveaways included a minimum wage hike, though the value of the increase was quickly whittled away by renewed lira depreciation. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews July 17, 2023

Turkey’s parliament introduced an additional appropriation of Turkish lira (TRY) 1.1 trillion ($43bn) into the 2023 budget with an omnibus bill that took effect on July 15. The revenue forecast was hiked by the same amount as the country’s fiscal pressures mounted amid its economic crisis.

With the legislation, the government hiked salaries paid to 5mn public servants and payments to 16mn pensioners while sharp tax hikes were also delivered.

The bill also tripled the government’s net borrowing limit for 2023 to TRY 2 trillion from the previously set TRY 661bn.

For 2022, Turkey reported that its budget deficit declined by 31% y/y to TRY139bn, or 1% of GDP, from TRY202bn in 2021, or 3% of GDP.

For 1H23, Turkey reported a deficit of TRY 483bn versus a surplus of TRY 94bn a year ago. The TRY 220bn deficit reported for the month of June alone registered as an all-time high.

Turkey last week tripled petrol taxes as one of numerous moves made in an attempt at refilling state coffers. The Erdogan administration delivered some huge giveaways, including a month of free natural gas, in the run-up to May’s parliamentary and presidential elections. It now needs to recoup some of those funds, while it also faces the prospect of funding the reconstruction effort, costing up to $100bn, required following the devastating February earthquakes that took the lives of at least 50,000 people. 

Taxes on regular petrol were upped by around 200% to Turkish lira 7.53, with levies on diesel and a series of other petroleum products raised as well. The hike pushed up petrol prices at the pump by around 20%. 

Turkey also last week hiked the tax on consumer loans by 5pp to 15%; pushed up VAT rates on goods and services; and increased official document fees by 50%.

Turks were already under pressure from the latest severe bout of lira depreciation. It is down around 30% against the dollar in the year to date.

Official headline inflation declined to 38.2% in June from its October 2022 peak of 85.5%, but economists are anxious that the even weaker lira and the new taxes will send it back up.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey delivers another 250 bp rate hike on path to monetary ‘normalisation’

Erdogan takes home $50bn package of soft investment pledges from UAE at end of Gulf tour

Turks said to find it nigh on impossible to buy car amid rush for steady assets

Data

Polish industrial production eases contraction rate to 1.4% y/y in June

Data supportive of the scenario of a “soft landing” of the Polish economy.

Turkey delivers another 250 bp rate hike on path to monetary ‘normalisation’

Market wanted more. So far, tightening cycle has added 900 bp, lifting policy rate to 17.5% compared to 8.5% in June.

Kazakh annual inflation at 14.6% in June

Consumer price growth is slowing, but higher food bills remain a big headache.

Poland’s core inflation eases growth further to 11.1% y/y in June

Third successive fall in core inflation’s y/y growth rate after a growth series that lasted nearly two years.

Polish CPI growth eases to 11.5% y/y, pointing to an autumn rate cut

Annual inflation eased 1.5pp in comparison to May, reaching lowest reading since April last year.

Polish industrial production eases contraction rate to 1.4% y/y in June
8 hours ago
Turkey delivers another 250 bp rate hike on path to monetary ‘normalisation’
17 hours ago
Kazakh annual inflation at 14.6% in June
2 days ago
Poland’s core inflation eases growth further to 11.1% y/y in June
3 days ago
Polish CPI growth eases to 11.5% y/y, pointing to an autumn rate cut
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    4 days ago
  2. ING: World trade to see big shifts and weaker growth in 2023
    3 months ago
  3. Russia grabs Danone and Carlsberg assets as exit window shuts
    4 days ago
  4. Emerging Europe's longest-lasting leaders
    13 days ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  1. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    29 days ago
  2. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  3. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    27 days ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    1 month ago
  5. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss