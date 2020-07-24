TURKEY INSIGHT: How the central bank is actively using six different funding rates

TURKEY INSIGHT: How the central bank is actively using six different funding rates
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade July 24, 2020

Turkey’s central bank has been actively using six different funding rates with new funding channels added to its already complicated funding mix amid the response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, BloombergHT reported on July 23.

The last two rate-setting meetings of the authority have kept the headline policy rate (one-week repo) unchanged at 8.25% since June. However, this does not mean that the national lender’s open market funding rates remain unchanged since its main policy rate has not been its main funding channel for a while now, BloombergHT noted.

The media outlet also recapped on how the significance of the one-week repo rate as the policy rate has declined since Erdem Basci, the first of the central bank’s run of three ‘non-central banker’ governors, introduced the so-called interest rate corridor in 2011.

Within the interest rate corridor, introduced into central banking literature by Basci, the Turkish central bank used to push local lenders to borrow at its overnight borrowing window while offering limited funding in its one-week repo auctions. Later down the line, the late liquidity borrowing window was also added to the corridor.

As a result, the former Turkish economy administration team (Deputy PM Ali Babacan, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and Basci) implicitly hiked rates while dancing around constant ‘Erdoganomics’ pressure from then PM Recep Tayyip Erdogan for cheaper money.

BloombergHT also recalled how the corridor policy was criticised as “complicated” until it was temporarily lifted in May 2018.

Coincidentally, the USD/TRY rate started breaking historical records in May 2018, commencing a trend that spiralled downwards until it ended in the August 2018 Pastor Brunson Turkish lira crash (Donald Trump’s decision to bring in sanctions to crank up the pressure on Erdogan to release the detained American evangelical minister was a key factor in tipping the lira over the edge).

With the arrival of the COVID-19 crisis, Turkey’s monetary policy has entirely gone off the rails, with the central bank presently using six different funding rates.

-        One-week repo rate, 8.25% (TRY66bn worth of funding was provided on July 22)

-        Overnight repo for market maker banks, 7.25% (TRY35.5bn provided on July 22)

-        BIST (Borsa Istanbul) overnight repo, 9.75% (TRY2.8bn provided on July 22)

-        Targeted additional liquidity facility, 90-day repo, 6.75% (TRY10bn on July 14)

-        90-day USD/TRY swap auction, 8.05% ($1bn on July 22)

-        180-day USD/TRY swap auction, 7% ($1bn on June 26)

The problem with relying on the weighted average cost of funding data provided by the central bank in analysis is that it does not include all funding channels, including swaps.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia's CBR makes cautious interest rate cut to 4.25%

Turkey’s policy rate held again as central bank weighs risk of inflation overshooting

Russian M&A market down to nine-year low in 1H20

Opinion

MACRO ADVISER: August in Russia: what could possibly go wrong?

August is the month when more memorable events occur in Russia than in any other month of the year; whether accidents, natural catastrophes or political events.

White House “paying little attention” to Armenia Azerbaijan fighting says Carnegie analyst

Assessment concludes Washington does not see Caucasus as priority. Meanwhile, Iran, Russia and Turkey are filling “vacuum”.

BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: How the Emir of Qatar’s mum won the Istanbul land lottery and other tales of wonder

Lo and behold! Sheikha Moza bint Nasser struck lucky with a zoning plan. Finance minister and his dad looking to make mint in same locality. Erdogan, meanwhile, seizes FX deposit of Istanbul administration but pays creditor in lira.

COMMENT: After ERM2 entry is before the very fiddly euro entry path

Euphoria greeted the long-awaited accession of Bulgaria and Croatia to ERM2 and the ECB-led Banking Union last week, but an intense period of further reforms lies ahead for the two countries.

COMMENT: The “Soft Coup” and the Euromaidan Reformers — what went wrong?

Given their strong commitment to Ukraine’s identity, the rule of law and the support of free enterprise, why were the Euromaidan Reformers essentially absent during the “Soft Coup” that began in March?

MACRO ADVISER: August in Russia: what could possibly go wrong?
2 hours ago
White House “paying little attention” to Armenia Azerbaijan fighting says Carnegie analyst
4 days ago
BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: How the Emir of Qatar’s mum won the Istanbul land lottery and other tales of wonder
7 days ago
COMMENT: After ERM2 entry is before the very fiddly euro entry path
11 days ago
COMMENT: The “Soft Coup” and the Euromaidan Reformers — what went wrong?
11 days ago

Most Read

  1. Dozens detained in Belarus as election protests continue
    11 days ago
  2. Who hacked the website of North Macedonia’s state election commission on election day?
    8 days ago
  3. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    15 hours ago
  4. White House “paying little attention” to Armenia Azerbaijan fighting says Carnegie analyst
    4 days ago
  5. Hacker group warns Macedonian parties against appointing ethnic Albanian PM
    5 days ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    27 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    19 days ago
  3. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    27 days ago
  4. Serbia declares state of emergency in Belgrade as coronavirus cases spike
    22 days ago
  5. Letter to Putin exposes campaign against US investor Calvey
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss