Turkey holds policy rate constant at 9%

Turkey holds policy rate constant at 9%
* ENAG is an inflation research group run by Istanbul-based economists. / bne IntelliNews
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade January 19, 2023

The Turkish central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) on January 19 left its policy rate at 9%, the authority said in a statement (chart). The 'hold' was expected by the market.

Turkey's policy rate and central bank, however, essentially remain idle on the sidelines. The Erdogan administration conducts monetary policy via macroprudential measures and non-capital controls.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded a single-digit policy rate and it was delivered at 9% in November. The policy rate is set to stay there for the near future. Turkey’s MPC meetings have again turned into non-events.

On January 3, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK, or TurkStat) said that Turkey’s official consumer price index (CPIinflation ended 2022 at 64% y/y after the base effect took hold.

In October, the central bank hiked its expectation for end-2023 official inflation to 22% (upper boundary: 27%) from the previous figure of 19% given in its July inflation report.

The guidance was based on the assumption that the Turkish lira (TRY) will not experience another crash. As of January 19, the USD/TRY pair was up 1% to TRY 18.8 from 18.6 on October 27.

If the USD/TRY remains stable, Turkey’s official inflation figure is set to decline to the 30-40%s across 2023.

The turbulence-free mood on the global market continues. Turkey’s five-year credit default swaps (CDS) remain below the 600-level, while the yield on the Turkish government’s 10-year eurobonds remains below the 10%-level.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Erdogan locks Sweden out of Nato after Qur’an burning

Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander

Turkey moves closer to showdown over Nato expansion as Erdogan demands Sweden hand over ‘130 terrorists’

Data

Polish PPI inflation eases to 20.4% y/y in December

The index eased growth for a fourth consecutive time in December, confirming expectations for inflation to decline.

NPLs soaring in Ukraine

The share of non-performing loans in Ukraine reached 37% in December 2022, their highest level since the nationalisation of Privatbank in 2016.

Rural parts of Bulgaria and Croatia suffer Europe’s deepest long-term population loss

Three mainly rural regions of Croatia and Bulgaria suffered the deepest population decline across the European Union between 2015 and 2020, a compilation of data from the EU’s statistics office Eurostat shows.

High cost of inputs inflates Romanian construction sector’s performance

Romania's construction works index shows outstanding growth of 16% y/y in January-September and 29% versus the same period of pre-COVID year 2019.

Polish core inflation eases growth rate, adding just 0.1pp to 11.5% y/y in December

Easing inflation all but ends the National Bank of Poland’s tightening of monetary policy, which the NBP officially claims has only been put on hold.

Polish PPI inflation eases to 20.4% y/y in December
5 hours ago
NPLs soaring in Ukraine
1 day ago
Rural parts of Bulgaria and Croatia suffer Europe’s deepest long-term population loss
1 day ago
High cost of inputs inflates Romanian construction sector’s performance
3 days ago
Polish core inflation eases growth rate, adding just 0.1pp to 11.5% y/y in December
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    21 hours ago
  2. Running out of ammo
    4 days ago
  3. Pictures of Serbian President Vucic isolated at Davos go viral on social media
    4 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    13 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Is Ukraine War the beginning of World War III?
    15 hours ago
  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    18 days ago
  2. The copper shortage is getting real
    22 days ago
  3. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    21 days ago
  4. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    21 hours ago
  5. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss