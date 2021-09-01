Turkey ‘has 25 deportation centres all filled to capacity with mostly Afghan refugees’

Turkey currently has 25 deportation centres, all filled to capacity with mostly Afghan refugees, and it plans to build eight more, VoA reported on August 31 in a feature on the plight of some Afghans who have fled to the country via Iran to escape Afghanistan’s restored Taliban regime.

At a deportation centre in Van, near the Iranian border, officials conducted a tour of a deportation facility for a reporter of the news service and other journalists, reportedly “demonstrating efforts to provide humane treatment, even as they worked to reduce the number of refugees in Turkey”. One official was reported as saying that the centre was not currently deporting refugees to Afghanistan for humanitarian and logistical reasons, while stating “unequivocally they are not deporting people to Iran”.

Turkey already officially hosts more than 4mn refugees and asylum-seekers, more than any other country in the world, including 3.6mn Syrian refugees. Unofficial figures in circulation put these figures much higher.