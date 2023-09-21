Turk Eximbank secures $277mn in Murabaha financing from ITFC

By bne IntelIiNews September 21, 2023

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) has extended a syndicated Murabaha Islamic finance facility worth $277mn to Turk Eximbank in accordance with its mandate of promoting trade among Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states.

The partnership intends to boost export-oriented small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and private sector businesses in Turkey and offer Sharia-compliant trade financing solutions, ITFC said.

“This facility will boost the private sector's ability to access trade finance funds by bridging the financial divide and supporting an environment favorable to economic growth and job creation,” it added in a statement.

Since its inception in 2008, ITFC has approved around $3.5bn in financing for Turk Eximbank.

The financing has also supported a great number of exporters with a focus on SMEs in sectors including textiles, food and agriculture, construction and automotive, according to ITFC.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Istanbul-listed TSKB sells $300mn of 5-year green eurobonds at 9.375% coupon

Industrial Development Bank of Turkey (TSKB) has sold $300mn of ... more

Istanbul-listed Yapi Kredi sells $500mn of 5-year green eurobonds at 9.25% coupon

Yapi Kredi Bank (YKBNK), a unit of ... more

Istanbul-listed Turkcell obtains €30mn loan from Bank of China for solar investments

Turkcell (TCELL), controlled by Turkey’s ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    21 hours ago
  2. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    1 day ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. Unidentified air defence accident over northern Iranian city of Gorgan
    5 days ago
  5. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    18 hours ago
  1. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    26 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    11 days ago
  4. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    13 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss