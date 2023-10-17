Trial begins of Bosnian Serb President Dodik

Trial begins of Bosnian Serb President Dodik
“This is purely a political process, it has no legal ground and I came here to say that,” Milorad Dodik told reporters after the hearing. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 17, 2023

The trial of Milorad Dodik, president of Bosnia & Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska, began on October 16 with the secessionist leader saying he does not understand the indictment and refusing to stand up at the entry of the presiding judge.

Dodik is charged along with Milos Lukic, acting director of the entity’s state gazette, with putting into force legislative changes that do not respect the acts of the international community's high representative Christian Schmidt.

Dodik also said he does not trust the state-level court because it had displayed the flag of the country’s other entity – the Muslim-Croat Federation – but not of Republika Srpska.

During the hearing, judge Jasmina Cosovic Dedovic said that Dodik showed disrespect for the court and that what he said he interprets as a plea of not guilty.

“This is purely a political process, it has no legal ground and I came here to say that,” Dodik told reporters after the hearing, N1 reported.

He added that his verdict has already been issued and that the state-level court was a “joint criminal enterprise” led by Schmidt, whose authority and legitimacy Republika Srpska rejects, and the US ambassador to Bosnia, Michael Murphy.

“I think this is all illegal, a circus. This is a circus that will discredit the judiciary. Of course, I shall appear to upcoming sessions,” Dodik said.

Republika Srpska’s ruling SNSD party has repeatedly claimed that Schmidt was not appointed according to correct procedures as he was elected by the peace implementation council (PIC) and there was no resolution by the UN. This claim persists despite a response by the UN’s Secretary General Antoniuo Guterres to the Serb member of Bosnia’s state-level tripartite presidency, Zeljka Cvijanovic, that Schmidt’s appointment was legitimate.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Bulgaria imposes punitive tax on gas transit from Russia

EU unveils growth plan for Western Balkans, offers financial stimulus for reforms

Low prices make Southeast Europe top destination for digital nomads

News

Turkey brands Israel’s claims over Gaza hospital blast “#FakeNews”

Accusation, made without evidence, will inflame Middle East protests over deaths of nearly 500 that Israelis and Palestinians blame on each other. Israel's national security council tells Israelis to depart Turkey as soon as possible.

Serbia secures free trade agreement and €4bn in infrastructure contracts with China

A Serbian delegation led by President Aleksandar Vucic had a productive visit to China on October 17, where they concluded a free trade agreement and secured three substantial commercial agreements, collectively valued at €4bn.

Iran begins rationing foreign currency for trade and industry sectors

The timing of the new measure is significant, coming soon after the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which had a ripple effect on the market.

Final count gives Poland’s PiS most seats but leaves it far from majority

Abortion restrictions helped give combined opposition 60% of women's vote versus 35% picking PiS.

US ambassador to Hungary condemns Orban-Putin meeting in Beijing

Orban confirmed that Budapest intends to continue cooperation with Russia in the energy sphere, called Rosatom a reliable partner and thanked Gazprom for fulfilling long-term contracts.

Turkey brands Israel’s claims over Gaza hospital blast “#FakeNews”
1 hour ago
Serbia secures free trade agreement and €4bn in infrastructure contracts with China
5 hours ago
Iran begins rationing foreign currency for trade and industry sectors
8 hours ago
Final count gives Poland’s PiS most seats but leaves it far from majority
10 hours ago
US ambassador to Hungary condemns Orban-Putin meeting in Beijing
10 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    5 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The new Iran – Azerbaijan transit route reflects shifting geopolitical realities
    6 days ago
  3. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    9 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. Armenia refuses to take part in CIS summit and CSTO military drills in Kyrgyzstan
    7 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    26 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    25 days ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    25 days ago
  5. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss