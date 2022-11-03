Transnistria accuses Moldova of creating “humanitarian crisis”

Transnistria accuses Moldova of creating “humanitarian crisis”
The authorities in Tiraspol warned of cuts to trolleybus services and hot water supplies, while industrial plants are idled. / Clare Nuttall
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest November 3, 2022

The separatist republic of Transnistria in Moldova is “on the verge of a humanitarian crisis”, Sergey Obolonik, head of the Transnistrian Ministry of Economic Development, has claimed. 

Moldova’s Moldovagaz restricted gas supplies to Transnistria after the separatist region suspended electricity supplies at the beginning of November. The amounts were cut to levels that would still cover the needs of the local population for electricity and heating, though.

Earlier, the region’s President Vadim Krasnoselsky said that he would approach Gazprom and the Russian authorities to step in and force Moldovagaz to transfer more gas. Transnistria’s power plants burn Russian gas, supplying both the separatist republic and the rest of Moldova.

However, Gazprom itself cut the volume of gas delivered to Moldovagaz to half the contracted amount, as of November 1. Moldova is therefore also facing an energy crisis, not least because it usually relies on electricity from Transnistria. Electricity prices have tripled since the beginning of the year as Chisinau has instead turned to more expensive imports from Romania. The authorities have also warned of blackouts. 

In Transnistria, trolleybuses will run only during peak hours, and hot water will be delivered upon a strict hourly schedule in the morning and in the afternoon, Sergey Obolonik, head of the Transnistrian Ministry of Economic Development, announced. Only the heating for households will be supplied as usual.

“The volumes of gas that have been delivered to Pridnestrovie [Transnistria] since November 1 are not enough. They will be insufficient not only for industry but even for the population and social facilities. We are on the brink of a humanitarian crisis. There is no longer an energy contract, the largest gas consumers have been stopped, [steel mill] MMZ, [cement plant] RCC are idle, [textile factory] Tirotex, a brick factory and other enterprises will be stopped,” said Obolonik, quoted by TSV Pridnestrovie.

Such statements are visibly aimed at creating hostility among the residents of the separatist republic.

This is an unexpected change in the behaviour of the authorities in Transnistria, which have cooperated with Chisinau since the war in Ukraine started in February, and may be attributed to influence from Russia.

Separately, Moldova’s President Maia Sandu confirmed that there is clear evidence that the social unrest in Chisinau — officially organised by the Shor party and the Socialists — is in fact stimulated by the Russian intelligence services (FSB).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkmenistan: Form an orderly pipeline

Yuriy Vitrenko, head of Naftogaz, resigns

Wave of PV projects in Romania spurred on by expected CfD scheme

News

Controls at the Czech-Slovak border could last until mid-December

Slovak Interior Minister Roman Mikulec has described Czech controls as breaching the Schengen Treaty, adding that Czechia is also breaching Europe’s readmission treaty.

Shocking videos of beatings go viral in seventh week of Iran protests, ‘national treasure’ professor released

Eighty-five year-old genetics researcher Dariush Farhoud among prominent people snatched by security forces.

Albanian PM slams UK for blaming Albanian migrants for its own failures

Prime Minister Edi Rama strongly criticised British politicians for “targeting Albanians” as scapegoats for the UK’s crime and border problems.

Russia rejoins grain deal after threatening to pull out

Russia has reversed its recent threats and will resume the Black Sea grain deal just days after suspending its involvement following a strike on its fleet in Crimea.

Serbia reaches €2.4bn stand-by arrangement with IMF

New arrangement to help Serbia with emerging external and fiscal financing needs in the current "challenging global economic environment", IMF says.

Controls at the Czech-Slovak border could last until mid-December
6 hours ago
Shocking videos of beatings go viral in seventh week of Iran protests, ‘national treasure’ professor released
14 hours ago
Albanian PM slams UK for blaming Albanian migrants for its own failures
14 hours ago
Russia rejoins grain deal after threatening to pull out
18 hours ago
Serbia reaches €2.4bn stand-by arrangement with IMF
21 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    2 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    3 days ago
  3. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    3 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Are we now seeing Peak Russia and Peak China?
    7 days ago
  5. Poll shows Putin's popularity took hit in September but remained as high as 77%
    1 month ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    2 days ago
  2. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    26 days ago
  3. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    22 days ago
  4. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    3 days ago
  5. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss