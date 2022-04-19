Tourism revenues in Georgia roughly half of pre-crisis level in 12 months to March

Tourism revenues in Georgia roughly half of pre-crisis level in 12 months to March
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest April 19, 2022

Georgia’s revenue from tourism reached $174.5mn in March, 71.3% of the figure recorded in March 2019, before the pandemic, the National Tourism Administration announced.

Interestingly, the recovery in terms of revenues was achieved in March despite a proportionally smaller number of travellers: only one-third of the travellers of March 2019. Including the tourism and non-tourism visitors, the total number of foreigners travelling in Georgia in March 2022 was only 211,484 - roughly a third of the 619,325 in March 2019, according to data from the Tourism Administration.

Revenues from travel increased by 490.6% compared to March 2021.

For the whole first quarter of the year, the revenues from travel reached $393.7 68.1% of the figure reported in Q1, 2019. Compared to January-March 2021, travel revenue increased by 635.2%.

For the 12-month period to March 2022, tourism revenues in Georgia reached $1.59bn, roughly half of the pre-crisis annual level.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EBRD slashes 2022 growth forecasts but only nations embroiled in war to enter recession

Georgia’s government takes its president to court

BALKAN BLOG: The world has changed, it’s time for EU enlargement to change too

Data

Polish CPI growth surges to 11% y/y in March

Analysts expect inflation rise of 1.5 percentage points to lead to further rate rises.

Albania experienced steepest population decline in two decades in 2021

Deaths outnumbered births in 2021, while emigration revived as international travel restrictions were lifted.

Share of gas in Moldova’s imports triples to 17.3% in January-February

In absolute terms, the cost of gas imports more than quadrupled to $229mn.

Ukraine’s economy to contract by 35% in 2022 – IIF

Ukraine’s economy will contract by 35% this year as a result of the war with Russia, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said in a note released on April 13.

USDA projects robust corn crop in Romania this year

The corn harvest is estimated at 13.7mn tonnes for the 2021/22 marketing year in Romania, one of the EU's top two corn producers.

Polish CPI growth surges to 11% y/y in March
7 hours ago
Albania experienced steepest population decline in two decades in 2021
18 hours ago
Share of gas in Moldova’s imports triples to 17.3% in January-February
1 day ago
Ukraine’s economy to contract by 35% in 2022 – IIF
4 days ago
USDA projects robust corn crop in Romania this year
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    1 day ago
  2. Mariupol Mysteries: Rumours of "foreigners" persist as Briton “Cossack Gundi” captured
    6 days ago
  3. Does Putin have cancer?
    14 days ago
  4. The EU’s sixth package of sanctions will target Russian oil exports to Europe
    1 day ago
  5. Reports of high-profile arrests suggest division in the Kremlin
    6 days ago
  1. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    21 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime
    26 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    1 month ago
  4. Rosatom reportedly pulling out of Paks project
    21 days ago
  5. Nato to send more, and possibly more powerful, weapons to Ukraine
    11 days ago

Reports

Dismiss