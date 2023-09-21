Top Georgian central bank officials resign over unfreezing of assets of sanctioned former prosecutor

Top Georgian central bank officials resign over unfreezing of assets of sanctioned former prosecutor
Three out of four NBG vice presidents quit over decision to unfreeze assets of Otar Partskhaladze, who is closely linked to Bidzina Ivanishvili, billionaire founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party / bne IntelliNews
By Tornike Mandaria in Tbilisi September 21, 2023

Several top officials have resigned from the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) following a controversial decision to unfreeze assets tied to former Prosecutor General Otar Partskhaladze, who is closely linked to the billionaire founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili. This move by the NBG has raised concerns about its commitment to observe international sanctions imposed by the United States.

Three out of four NBG vice presidents, Papuna Lezhava, Archil Mestvrishvili, and Nikoloz Gagua, as well as Giorgi Bakradze, an advisor to the NBG president, have submitted their resignations. Their decision was prompted by the bank's decision to shield Georgian citizens, including Partskhaladze, from international sanctions until a verdict is reached by a Georgian court.

Mestvrishvili, expressing his discontent, stated, "I cannot be a part of a decision that I neither have influence over nor agree with."

This decision by the NBG has been widely perceived as an attempt to protect Partskhaladze, who was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for his alleged collaboration with Russia's FSB and efforts to channel Russian influence.

President Salome Zurabishvili criticised the NBG's actions during a press briefing, highlighting the perceived pressure exerted by ruling party chairman Irakli Kobakhidze on NBG's acting President Natia Turnava. Zurabishvili called on Turnava to resign and urged the NBG board to revoke her unilateral decision to alter the regulations. The president emphasised the importance of preserving Georgia's reputation and economic stability.

Turnava, a former  economy minister, was appointed as the acting president of the bank in June, raising concerns in international organisations about the bank's independence as she held political positions before. 

Several major Georgian commercial banks, including TBC and Bank of Georgia, reaffirmed their commitment to adhere to international sanctions imposed by the EU, the UK, and the U.S., regardless of the NBG's decision. They stated that they would not grant exceptions to individuals under international sanctions.

The National Bank of Georgia argued that Georgian citizens are protected by the constitution, asserting that individuals cannot be subjected to international sanctions without a conviction by a Georgian court.

The NBG's controversial decision has sparked public protests and raised questions about its role in upholding international sanctions and the rule of law in Georgia. After growing protests, the Ministry of Justice of Georgia announced its intention to revoke Otar Partskhaladze's Georgian citizenship.

The U.S. State Department expressed concern over the NBG's decision to reverse its stance on Partskhaladze and warned of possible sanctions for individuals conducting transactions with him. The State Department emphasised the importance of an independent national bank as a cornerstone of a healthy economy and democracy in any country.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

US singles out Turkey with latest war sanctions package

European Commission president calls to ‘complete' the EU through enlargement

Georgia's ruling party initiates impeachment proceedings against president over EU visits

News

Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia

The Russian Defence Ministry reported on September 22 that a missile strike originating from Ukraine hit the Russian Crimean city of Sevastopol as Ukraine increasingly targets the disputed peninsula.

Nagorno-Karabakh residents await their fate

Negotiations in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh are focused on security guarantees for the withdrawal of the Nagorno-Karabakh forces to Armenia and amnesties for its soldiers and leaders.

The UN condemns fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh but takes little action

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) called for an end to the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 21, but took few concrete steps that might help achieve that.

Russia approves first full wartime budget for 2024 with 1.7-fold increase in military spending

The Russian government has approved its first full wartime budget that will significantly increase military spending in 2024 as well as boost social spending to shelter the population from the effects of war and sanctions.

Ukraine's international supporters can now help the country fight Russia by buying local war bonds online

As part of a government drive to raise more money to pay for the war, Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance (MinFin) has made it possible for foreign individual investors to conveniently buy federal treasuring bonds (OVDP) with a click of a mouse.

Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
18 hours ago
Nagorno-Karabakh residents await their fate
18 hours ago
The UN condemns fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh but takes little action
18 hours ago
Russia approves first full wartime budget for 2024 with 1.7-fold increase in military spending
19 hours ago
Ukraine's international supporters can now help the country fight Russia by buying local war bonds online
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    21 hours ago
  2. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    1 day ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. Unidentified air defence accident over northern Iranian city of Gorgan
    5 days ago
  5. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    18 hours ago
  1. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    26 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    11 days ago
  4. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    13 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss