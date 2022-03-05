Thousands join far-right pro-Russian march in Belgrade

Thousands join far-right pro-Russian march in Belgrade
By bne IntelliNews March 5, 2022

Several thousand people joined a march in Belgrade in support of Russia on the evening of March 4, as the country remains divided over the war in Ukraine. 

Serbia’s government has spoken out against the Russian invasion and voted in favour of a UN resolution condemning the invasion and calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and for Russian troops to withdraw. However, President Aleksandar Vucic previously announced on February 25 that Serbia will not be joining the western sanctions against Russia. 

Demonstrators gathered at a monument of Russian Tsar Nicholas II in Belgrade then marched to the Russian embassy to show their support. Photos posted on Instagram by the far right Narodna Patrola (People’s Patrols) group of anti-immigrant vigilantes shows a large crowd moving through the streets waving Russian and Serbian flags. 

“Let's support the Russian people,” reads a statement published on the group’s Facebook page ahead of the march. “Let's tell the [Serbian] regime that it will break its teeth on sanctions against Belarus and voting against Russia in the UN, the majority opposition and the NGO sector that Russophobia is a statistical mistake in Serbia!” 

According to Reuters, members of Russia's Night Wolves motorcycle club, which have ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, were among the protesters. 

The support for the march highlights the problems Vucic faces ahead of the presidential and general elections on April 3, at which both the president and his party, the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), will be seeking re-election.

As an EU accession candidate, Serbia has been under heavy pressure to join international sanctions imposed on Russia after its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. However, there are large swathes of the population that are sympathetic to Russia, not only because of the historical, religious and cultural ties between the two nations, but also because of Russia’s support during the Nato bombing of Serbia in 1999 and Russia’s refusal to recognise Kosovo’s independence after it unilaterally split from Serbia. When explaining the decision not to join sanctions on Russia, Vucic recalled that Russia was the “only country that did not impose sanctions against us in the 1990s” as well as its support for Serbia’s territorial integrity.  

While the Serbian government has sought to maintain its balanced position, in the run-up to the invasion many media outlets in Serbia took a strongly pro-Russian line. 

Earlier in the week, a smaller demonstration in support of the Russian invasion of Ukraine took place in the Montenegrin city of Niksic, attended by several dozen people. At the gathering, which was not officially supported by any political party, demonstrators held up a banner saying: “Serbia in Montenegro, Russia in Ukraine”.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Sber cuts loose its European operations

CONFERENCE CALL: Balkan co-operation in the shadow of war

Serbia won’t join sanctions against Russia

News

“A night that could have stopped the history of Ukraine”- Zelenskiy warns after Russia attacks Europe's largest nuclear power plant

An overnight attack by Russian forces on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant caused fear of a massive nuclear catastrophe greater than Chernobyl, announced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

US oligarch sanctions list exempts Usmanov's companies

The US Treasury Department (USTD) has included some exceptions to new sanctions imposed on Russian metals tycoon Alisher Usmanov in the latest list of sanctions placed on the country’s business elite, the government agency announced on March 3.

Second round of Russia, Ukraine peace talks ends with no progress, assault on Kyiv looms

A second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine concluded on March 3 with no progress, according to reports, that means an assault by the Russian forces on Kyiv has become much more likely.

Moldova applies for EU membership

Moldova follows Ukraine and Georgia in applying for EU membership, though President Maia Sandu admits accession is "a long way ahead".

President Zelenskiy and former NBU governor Gontareva appeal for West to impose no-fly zone over Ukraine

'World War III has already started. It’s pretty clear that Nato is already in direct confrontation with Russia,' Gontareva says in web post.

“A night that could have stopped the history of Ukraine”- Zelenskiy warns after Russia attacks Europe's largest nuclear power plant
1 day ago
US oligarch sanctions list exempts Usmanov's companies
1 day ago
Second round of Russia, Ukraine peace talks ends with no progress, assault on Kyiv looms
1 day ago
Moldova applies for EU membership
1 day ago
President Zelenskiy and former NBU governor Gontareva appeal for West to impose no-fly zone over Ukraine
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    3 days ago
  2. Mongolia tiptoes around Russian aggression toward Ukraine
    8 days ago
  3. Moldova moves to secure electricity supply and ban Russian propaganda sites
    6 days ago
  4. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    9 days ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  1. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    3 days ago
  2. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    9 days ago
  3. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    1 month ago
  4. Mongolia tiptoes around Russian aggression toward Ukraine
    8 days ago
  5. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss