The world's most-sanctioned countries

By Florian Zandt for Statista February 27, 2023

In the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, Russia is now the most-sanctioned country in the world, with 14,081 sanctions on Russian individuals and entities currently in place, five times the number in place before it recognised the Luhansk and Donetsk regions as independent states on February 22, 2022. As our chart based on data aggregated by Castellum.AI shows, Putin's invasion has pushed Russia past one of the United States' biggest nemeses in Western Asia, Statista reports.

Before the invasion of Ukraine, Iran was by far the most-sanctioned state in history, with 3,616 active sanctions by the United States, the United Nations, the EU and countries such as Australia, Canada, India and Israel. The relationship between the latter and the Islamic Republic has been especially fraught, with disputes surrounding Iran's atomic arsenal and its general hostile stance towards Israel threatening to escalate regularly. The majority of the sanctions imposed on Syria, which ranks third on Castellum.AI's list, stem from the events surrounding the Syrian civil war starting in 2011. Following civil unrest in connection with the Arab Spring movement, clashes between President Bashar al-Assad's forces and an unlikely coalition of foreign and domestic actors often opposed on critical issues led to a humanitarian crisis and the internal and foreign displacement of more than half of Syria's 22mn inhabitants over the years.

Leading the current round of sanctions against Russia are the US, Switzerland and Canada with 1,948, 1,782 and 1,590 restrictions respectively. The majority of those sanctions target individuals, with only 2,210 of the 11,327 sanctions placed on entities, vessels or aircraft. Not included in these figures are sectoral sanctions like general trade embargos on gas or oil. On top of the sanctions put in place by nation-states and governing bodies, over 1,000 companies have in some capacity withdrawn from the Russian market, according to researchers at the Yale School of Management, among them industry heavyweights like Adidas, Google, Disney, Exxon or Volkswagen.

Russia still earning half a billion dollars a day from oil exports

Despite major efforts by the US, the EU and other countries to restrict Russia's fossil fuel revenues, the country is still earning more than half a billion dollars from oil and gas sales per day.

The countries sending the most military aid to Ukraine

Looking at pledges of military aid to Ukraine between January 24, 2022 and January 15, 2023, the US government has committed to providing more financial assistance for military purposes than any other country.

Which world leaders have met Zelenskiy in Ukraine?

In the lead-up to the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, visits of world leaders have picked up in Kyiv. US President Joe Biden, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez all visited President Zelenskiy this week

Levada poll finds 75% of Russians supporting war

According to a new survey by the independent institute Levada Center, 75% of Russian said in January that they supported the actions of Russian military forces in Ukraine, Statista reports.

Turkey cuts policy rate by 50bp to 8.50%, market expected 100bp reduction

President was already arranging another cut before country was struck by earthquake disaster.

