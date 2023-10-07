The EDB promotes PPP competencies in Tajikistan

Dushanbe, 4 October 2023. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) conducted a two-day workshop attended by over 50 officials from Tajikistan’s government bodies and state organisations, including the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Labour, Migration and Employment, the State Executive Authority of the City of Dushanbe and Jayhun District, the Architecture and Construction Committee, the State Land Management and Geodesy Committee, the State Committee for Investment and State Property Management, Tajinvest and the Centre for the Implementation of PPP Projects.

This workshop, held in Dushanbe, is part of a series of EDB events aimed at promoting PPPs in its member states and enhancing the expertise of government officials in this area.

“PPPs are used in Tajikistan to establish and operate public infrastructure, but the full potential of this instrument is yet to be realised. Although Tajikistan has established legal and institutional frameworks to promote PPPs, its current portfolio of ongoing PPP projects remains limited. The number of PPP projects is directly linked to the quality of project preparation and their attractiveness to private investors and financial institutions. Therefore, it is important that those involved in preparing and supporting PPP projects acquire practical competencies in structuring and launching such initiatives. Sharing expertise and experience with the participants in this event will facilitate the Bank’s active participation in PPP initiatives in Tajikistan,” said Vladimir Yakunin, Head of the Department of Project Support and EDB Director in Tajikistan.

Svetlana Maslova, Director of PPP Projects, and Sergey Paseko, Executive Director of the Transport and Infrastructure Directorate, participated in discussions concerning each stage of PPP project preparation and in the formulation of recommendations, which are expected to pave the way for the effective implementation of PPP projects in waste management and solar energy. “Being involved in this workshop in this format helps us understand the challenges and prospects associated with implementing PPPs in Tajikistan and the key parameters of planned PPP projects. It also enables us to establish a systematic interaction with Tajikistan’s PPP Centre and relevant government authorities, positioning the EDB as a PPP centre of excellence in the region where we operate,” commented Svetlana Maslova.

She also noted that, “The workshop’s programme aligns with today’s green and social agenda as it includes the UN Economic Commission for Europe’s module titled Public-Private Partnerships and Infrastructure Evaluation and Rating System (PIERS): An Evaluation Methodology for the Sustainable Development Goals, so that PPP projects launched in Tajikistan contribute significantly to its Sustainable Development Goals.”

The event was organised with support from the EDB Technical Assistance Fund.

Additional Information:

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is an international financial institution investing in Eurasia. For more than 17 years, the Bank has worked to strengthen and expand economic ties and foster comprehensive development in its member countries. The EDB's charter capital totals US $7 billion. Its portfolio consists principally of projects with an integration effect in transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, manufacturing, and mechanical engineering. The Bank’s operations are guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principles.

The EDB Technical Assistance Fund (TAF) is a special fund helping to create enabling conditions for investment and development projects in the Bank’s member countries. The Fund operates to enhance the Bank’s ability to finance investment projects that are in line with its mission. It supports potential borrowers at the project planning stage as well as national governments and organisations whose projects promote the institutional environment, economic development and growth. The TAF is financed from the Bank’s net profit and donor funds.

