Telegram messenger aims for $50bn IPO in 2 years
By bne IntelliNews April 12, 2021

Telegram messenger of Russian internet guru Pavel Durov aims to hold an initial public offering (IPO) in the next two years with a valuation of $50bn, Vedomosti daily reports citing unnamed sources close to the Dubai-headquartered company.

The Bell cited unnamed sources as saying that an IPO is most likely in 2023 on an Asian stock exchange, given that 40% of the messenger's users are in Asia. 

As reported by bne IntelliNews, Telegram has closed the book for $1bn of exchange bonds yielding 7% annually. Reportedly, the latest bonds mature in 2026, with the minimum offering at $0.5mn. The bonds are exchangeable for equity in the case of a possible IPO at 10% discount.

Reportedly, the IPO would not exceed 25%, with the minimum free float of 10%. The valuation is based on $50 per active user, estimating that the messenger's active users will expand from 500mn people currently to 0.8bn-1bn people.

The Bell compiled the valuations of Telegram by a number of investment banks, which range from $50bn-$150bn. The valuation of at least $50bn is seen is justified, should the messenger present a clear business model and monetisation plan.

bne IntelliNews covered in detail how Telegram turned to debt financing to support its development after Durov halted his TON blockchain project in 2020, following a prolonged struggle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). TON was ordered to pay back $1.22bn worth of investment in its Gram tokens.

In 2020 the messenger made a surprise comeback on the Russian business scene, as the messenger app has been unblocked in Russia after a two-year stand-off with the security services and legislators. Notably, the state sovereign Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) bought part of $150mn of the bonds most recently issued by the messenger

Related Articles

Estonia’s Veriff raises $69mn from investors

Estonia-based global identity verification provider Veriff has announced it succeeded in securing $69mn (ca €58mn) in a series B funding round led by investment firms IVP and Accel. This latest ... more

Russian regulator finalises digital ruble plans

Russia's central bank has finalised its plans for the issuance of the digital rouble, which is tentatively scheduled to be launched in 2022. Based on discussions involving various interested ... more

Amazon expanding operations in Turkey

Amazon is expanding operations in Turkey amid the COVID-19 outbreak that has driven up online sales.  The company, which arrived in the country three years ago, has commissioned local firm ... more

