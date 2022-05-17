Switzerland inches towards Nato as neutrality is put to the test

Switzerland inches towards Nato as neutrality is put to the test
Switzerland has historically maintained a neutral status; its army did not participate in either world war. / Image: bne IntelliNews.
By bne intellinews May 17, 2022

Switzerland’s defence ministry is eyeing closer co-operation with Nato in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The defence ministry is compiling a report detailing the options for the future of Swiss security. This could see the Swiss military joining in with Nato exercises and backfilling munitions. Alternatively, it could take the form of high-level meetings between military leaders from Switzerland and the US-led alliance.

The report is scheduled for completion in September, and will then be submitted to the cabinet and parliament for discussion.

Defence Minister Viola Amherd said on a trip to Washington last week that Switzerland should collaborate more closely with Nato, but should stop short of becoming a member.

Switzerland is renowned for its cautious observation of military neutrality, which dates back to 1815. But this maxim could be undergoing a shift, according to Paelvi Pulli, head of security policy at the Swiss defence ministry. "Ultimately, there could be changes in the way neutrality is interpreted," she said in an interview last week.

Pulli added that neutrality was aimed at increasing Swiss security, rather than as an end in itself. Therefore working more closely with Nato would not contradict the underlying principles of the policy of neutrality.

Switzerland continues to produce most of its own weapons, but it purchased fighter jets built by Lockheed Martin last year, which are also used by some Nato countries.

A recent poll found that 56% of Swiss support working more closely with Nato. Before Russia invaded Ukraine, that figure stood at just 37% on average.

Sweden and Finland, also historically neutral countries, are both on the brink of applying to join NATO as a consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On Monday, 16 May, Finland’s parliament approved the country’s Nato application. It is expected that Sweden and Finland will make a formal joint approach to Nato on Tuesday or Wednesday during Finnish President Sauli Niinisto’s visit to Stockholm.

Russia had previously threatened retaliation against any decision by the nordic states to join Nato. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Rybakov had warned that "they should have no illusion that we will simply put up with it." However, an announcement by President Vladimir Putin on Monday indicated a possible change of rhetoric in favour of calm acceptance.

"As far as expansion goes, including new members Finland and Sweden, Russia has no problems with these states none. And so in this sense there is no immediate threat to Russia from an expansion to include these countries," Putin said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Sanctions are working, but the West risks isolating Russian reformers instead of galvanising them

NEMETHY: Where are US markets? Where are they heading?

EU opens loophole for Russian gas-for-rubles scheme

News

Poland and European Commission strike rule of law deal to unlock billions from pandemic recovery fund

Brussels will assess the real value of the pledged changes before deciding ultimately on unlocking funds that could total €4bn this year.

Serbian officials blame bomb hoaxes that paralysed Belgrade on refusal to sanction Russia

Primary schools, shopping malls and restaurants were targeted by hundreds of bomb threats on May 16, shutting down much of the Serbian capital.

EU opens loophole for Russian gas-for-rubles scheme

The EU said that companies could keep buying Russian gas through Gazprombank without breaching sanctions for Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, with the condition that they consider their obligations fulfilled once they pay in euros or dollars

Iran, Tajikistan unveil military drone factory in Dushanbe

Allies step up defence cooperation as security situation in Afghanistan deteriorates. Iranians have rapidly become a big regional drone power.

Borrell says EU should step up engagement in Western Balkans to counter Russia threat

EU high commissioner warns decision of most candidate countries to align to the EU sanction policy exposes them to threats from Russia.

Poland and European Commission strike rule of law deal to unlock billions from pandemic recovery fund
10 hours ago
Serbian officials blame bomb hoaxes that paralysed Belgrade on refusal to sanction Russia
10 hours ago
EU opens loophole for Russian gas-for-rubles scheme
11 hours ago
Iran, Tajikistan unveil military drone factory in Dushanbe
18 hours ago
Borrell says EU should step up engagement in Western Balkans to counter Russia threat
20 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    9 days ago
  2. EBRD 2022: Board of governors walk out after Russians insist on speaking
    6 days ago
  3. What's behind Belarus' latest troops movements along the border with Ukraine?
    5 days ago
  4. Russian-linked businessmen bid for strategic Greek port
    5 days ago
  5. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    9 days ago
  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    1 month ago
  2. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    22 days ago
  3. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    14 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    9 days ago
  5. Serbia’s pro-Russian media turn on Putin
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss