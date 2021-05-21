Start-up report highlights 100 “unicorns-to-be” from Eastern Europe

Emerge, a major conference held last week to highlight the start-up and venture scene of the ‘New East’, has published a selection of 100 promising start-ups from the region, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Touted as having a unicorn potential, these start-ups were selected according to a variety of criteria – in particular, company maturity (up to three years of age), amount of capital raised (no more than $3mn), MVP and commercial traction. Successful developments amid the pandemic and a positive sustainability impact were also taken into account.

The featured start-ups come from the former Soviet Union, other Central and Eastern European countries (such as Poland and Romania) – as well as other jurisdictions across the world (EU, USA, Asia) where start-up entrepreneurs from the region tend to establish their companies to ensure their global growth.

Confirming the region’s strongest skills, 56% of the featured start-ups use such technologies as AI, ML, Big Data or computer vision.

The majority of these start-ups have a deep tech focus:

54% conduct deep R&D;

14% have a provisional patent, or launched a patent application, or plan to do so;

13% have intellectual property, licences or technologies protected by patents (local or international);

11% have founders or have a team executive who are experts in a relevant field (degree or book authorship).

As noticed by the report, a significant fraction of the companies have a sustainability orientation. Around one third of them are interested in becoming a B-corporation; as many have at least one KPI related to sustainable development. One start-up in five has a diverse team, while 13% tend to use eco-friendly materials and abstain from using paper.

The ‘Emerge 100’ regional start-up report can be downloaded at no charge through this link.

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News (EWDN), a bne IntelliNews partner publication.