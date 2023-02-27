Stable outlooks at lowest level for two decades in Emerging Europe, says Fitch Ratings

Stable outlooks at lowest level for two decades in Emerging Europe, says Fitch Ratings
The current share of positive and negative outlooks is fairly balanced, at about 23% and 32%, respectively. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews February 27, 2023

The war in Ukraine has caused the proportion of stable outlooks among sovereign Emerging Europe issuers to be at its lowest level in nearly two decades, Fitch Ratings said in a report on 25 February.

One year since the conflict began, the share of stable sovereign outlooks in Emerging Europe is at its lowest since late 2003, having fallen to just over 36% in February from 70% at end-February 2022. “This is by far the lowest share of any region in Fitch’s sovereign portfolio,” the report says.

The current share of positive and negative outlooks is fairly balanced, at about 23% and 32% respectively.

In Emerging Europe, there are seven sovereigns on negative outlook, the same as at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fitch says.

The negative outlooks for North Macedonia (‘BB+’) and Romania (‘BBB-‘) predate the war. Those for the Czech Republic (‘AA-‘), Estonia (‘AA-‘), Hungary (‘BBB’) and Slovakia (‘A’) reflect risks from the energy crisis and fiscal policy caused by the war.

As well as these negative outlooks, Ukraine (‘CC’) and Belarus (unclassified) were downgraded in 2022 because of the war.

Meanwhile Turkey’s (‘B’) negative outlook reflects long-standing risks from its economic policy stance.

According to Fitch Ratings’ system, anything at ‘BB’ or below is junk or speculative rating

However, Fitch says, the sovereigns in the South Caucasus and Central Asia weathered 2022 remarkably well. The influx of people and capital from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus to Georgia (‘BB’) and Armenia (‘B+’) boosted both sovereigns’ macroeconomic, fiscal and external performance. Georgia’s outlook was revised to positive in January 2023 and Armenia’s on 10 February.

High energy prices have also strengthened the fiscal and external balance sheets of exporters such as Azerbaijan (‘BB+’) and Turkmenistan (‘B+’). Fitch revised Azerbaijan’s outlook to positive in October 2022, and Turkmenistan’s earlier this month.

Bulgaria’s (‘BBB’) positive outlook is due to continued prospects for euro accession.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Iran, Kazakhstan and Armenia rank with Turkey as high-risk Eurasian earthquake zones

Germany to crack down on sanctions dodgers as non-EU trade turnovers with Russia soar

Vardanyan sacked as Nagorno-Karabakh's state minister

News

The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves

Russia's reserves fell by $7bn in a week to $582bn, but that number includes the $300bn frozen by the West after the start of the war. The trouble is. a year on and the EU can't find most of it.

Tenth EU sanction package hits Alfa, Rosbank and Tinkoff

Following the US and the UK, the European Council has adopted the 10th package of sanctions against Russia on the anniversary of full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, including further export bans worth more than €11bn.

Orban demands that Sweden and Finland stop criticising his regime if they expect to join Nato soon

Hungary to send delegation to Sweden and Finland to to resolve political disputes over bids to join defence alliance.

Slovakia's Smer back on top of opinion polls ahead of snap election

Former premier Robert Fico back in front for first time since he resigned amid mass protests following the killing of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak.

EU says Georgian foreign agents bill "inconsistent" with its norms

EU warns that bill to restrict non-governmental organisations goes against the country's hopes of becoming a candidate country to join the bloc.

The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
27 minutes ago
Tenth EU sanction package hits Alfa, Rosbank and Tinkoff
6 hours ago
Orban demands that Sweden and Finland stop criticising his regime if they expect to join Nato soon
10 hours ago
Slovakia's Smer back on top of opinion polls ahead of snap election
10 hours ago
EU says Georgian foreign agents bill "inconsistent" with its norms
11 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  2. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  3. How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?
    18 hours ago
  4. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  5. Raiffeisen Bank grilled by US for staying in Russia
    6 days ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  3. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss