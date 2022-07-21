Slovenia’s consumer sentiment index drops to lowest level since April 2020

Slovenia’s consumer confidence index in July deteriorated by 6 percentage points (pp) compared with the previous month and reached its lowest value since April 2020, the statistics office said on July 21.

Sentiment deteriorated even though Slovenia is expected to be among the fastest growing economies in emerging Europe this year.



The increased pessimism among consumers was seen in the financial situation of households, where this indicator for the next 12 months reached its lowest level in the entire observation period.

The monthly decrease in the confidence indicator came mostly due to more pessimistic consumer expectations about the country’s economy (by 12 pp), expectations about households’ finances by 5 pp, and about major purchases by 3 pp.



Year on year, the consumer confidence indicator declined by 22 pp and was 17 pp below the last year’s average.



"All four components of the confidence indicator deteriorated at the annual level as well: expectations about households’ finances by 29 pp, about the country’s economy by 26 pp, opinion on current households’ finances by 16 pp, and expectations about major purchases by 14 pp," the statistics office said.

