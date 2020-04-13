Slovenia’s biggest dairy defies pandemic to start ice cream exports to China

Slovenia’s biggest dairy defies pandemic to start ice cream exports to China
By bne IntelliNews April 13, 2020

Slovenia’s largest diary Ljubljanske Mlekarne (Ljubljana Dairy) has dispatched the first shipment of its Planica ice cream to China, part of a total of 43 tonnes planned to be exported to the East Asian country in 2020. 

The company called the launch of exports to one of the world’s biggest markets a major breakthrough, especially in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. 

The shipment, consisting of almost 35,000 one-litre boxes of Planica tropical and chocolate flavours, was sent to China from Slovenia's Koper port on April 9 and is expected to reach its destination within five weeks, the company said in a press release. 

Ljubljanske Mlekarne first entered the Chinese market in 2016, dispatching a shipment of long-life milk. The company is now strengthening its presence on the market, where a large number of milk and dairy products providers from Europe, New Zealand and Australia are already active.

“At a time when the global pandemic of the new coronavirus is crippling the world economy and export uncertainty is very high, we are all the more happy about successful business like this,” said Tomaz Znidaric, director of Ljubljanske Mlekarne.

Slovenia produces 30% more milk than it consumes, and exports the rest, which means the sector is threatened by border closures as countries seek to guard against the spread of coronavirus. 

“Recently, there have been numerous initiatives for consumers to reach out to Slovenian products … Only by working together can we reduce the negative impact of the current situation on the stability of our industry. From this point of view, new opportunities in foreign markets are very valuable,” said Znidaric. 

According to Znidaric, Ljubljanske Mlekarne has benefitted from Slovenia’s reputation for eco-friendliness when entering the Chinese market four years ago. “Slovenia’s green environment and the supply chain with milk and dairy products starting on a small Slovenian farm are rightly associated with high quality,” he said. “Therefore, we expect that the addition of the Planica range of ice cream will be positively accepted by consumers.”

Ljubljanske Mlekarne is one of the largest food processing companies in Slovenia. It purchases more than 500,000 litres of milk from local dairy farms every day, which is a third of Slovenian raw milk production. 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Work on Afghan stretch of Turkmenistan to India gas pipeline faces additional 6-month delay

Russia and China to build cooperation with $11bn in new development funds

COMMENT: The trillion dollar bill of US protectionism

News

Bulgarian far-right leader charged for breaching coronavirus restrictions

“If you have faith in God you should not put a mask in front of his face,” Ataka leader Volen Siderov told a TV audience, urging Bulgarians to attend Easter masses without their face masks.

Central European automakers resume production with new social distancing measures in place

One of the region's biggest growth drivers revives as slowing infection rates and strict new hygiene and distancing measures have allowed automakers and suppliers to reopen.

Norilsk Nickel donates $143mn to fight coronavirus, steps up its social care of workforce in Russia’s remote Far North

Russia’s biggest metallurgical company Norilsk Nickel, owned by tycoon Vladimir Potanin, has donated RUB10.5bn ($143mn) towards the fight against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) virus and to protect the health of its workers.

Romania's main opposition party threatens to block extension of state of emergency

Centre-left PSD says the government must come up with a more specific economic stimulus plan and prepare for the quick resumption of economic activity if it is to back an extension of the state of emergency.

Hungarian economists warn of economic and social catastrophe from government's policies

Calls for tax on oligarchs close to PM Viktor Orban as group of prominent economists say anti-crisis measures taken so far will provide little stimulus while widening social disparities.

Bulgarian far-right leader charged for breaching coronavirus restrictions
1 hour ago
Central European automakers resume production with new social distancing measures in place
7 hours ago
Norilsk Nickel donates $143mn to fight coronavirus, steps up its social care of workforce in Russia’s remote Far North
1 day ago
Romania's main opposition party threatens to block extension of state of emergency
1 day ago
Hungarian economists warn of economic and social catastrophe from government's policies
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    9 days ago
  2. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    24 days ago
  3. EBRD drops a COVID-19 dambuster on Russian sanctions
    5 days ago
  4. KYIV BLOG: Put Kolomoisky on all the international sanctions lists
    6 days ago
  5. Turkey has world’s fastest rising number of COVID-19 cases. Turkmenistan sticks to its “infection-free” story
    7 days ago
  1. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    24 days ago
  2. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    21 days ago
  3. Hungary adopts new measures to curb spread of coronavirus as first death reported
    30 days ago
  4. Underpopulated Croatian region offers €0.13 homes to woo workers
    1 month ago
  5. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    9 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss