Slovenia's annual inflation slows to 6.1% in July

Slovenia's annual inflation in July slowed by 0.8 of a percentage point (pp) from the previous month to 6.1% (chart), statistics office SURS data showed on July 31. In the same month in 2022, the inflation was 11%.

The primary driver of annual inflation was the surge in prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages. Additionally, the summer sales on clothing and footwear had a notable impact, reducing monthly inflation by 0.5 pp.

Month on month, Slovenia’s consumer prices edged up by 0.2% slowing from a 1.4% growth in the previous month.

Monthly inflation was mainly due to increased prices of package holidays (9.6%).

Measured with the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), the annual growth of consumer prices in July was 5.7%, against inflation of 11.7% in the same month in 2022. On a monthly level HICP was flat.

In the first seven months of the year, the inflation was 8.6%.

The average annual inflation in 2022 was 8.8% vs. 1.9% in 2021.