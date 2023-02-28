Slovenia's annual inflation slows further in February

Slovenia posted annual inflation of 9.3% in February, slowing further from inflation of 10% in the previous month (chart), statistics office SURS data indicated on February 28.

The February inflation was mostly marked by high prices of food (+18.3%). Higher prices of goods and services for recreation and culture (by 9.6%) also had a big impact. Package holidays had the biggest impact on monthly inflation (8.6%).

Month on month, Slovenia’s consumer price index moved up 0.7% in February, after edging up by 0.2% in the previous month.

Measured with the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), the annual growth of consumer prices in February was 9.4%, against inflation of 7% in the same month in 2022. On a monthly level it went up by 0.6%.

In the first two months, the inflation was 9.7%.

The average annual inflation in 2022 was 8.8% vs. 1.9% in 2021.