Slovakia sends its Soviet-era IFVs to aid Ukraine

Slovakia and Germany have signed a deal in which Slovakia will receive 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks in return for shipping 30 of its Soviet-era BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Ukraine.

This will mean the Slovak military will be further restocked with Nato-made defence products while utilising old Soviet equipment to aid the Ukrainian military.

Separately, Slovak Minister of Defence Jaroslav Nad said there is yet no agreement over the future of Slovakia’s Soviet-era fleet of MiG-29s and its possible shipment to Ukraine, as negotiations continue with several countries.

“The value of the MiGs is about €300mn. We will either receive financial or material compensation. A financial one would be used for purchases of new aircraft,” said Nad.

Poland’s and Czechia’s jets are going to take part in protecting the Slovakia’s airspace from September.

German Leopard 2A4 tanks will put the figure of Slovak tanks at 45, that is just two above the minimum of 43 tanks needed to respond to a ground threat.

The value of the Leopard tanks is €100mn, and Germany will provide ammunition, training and spare parts as part of the swap.

The Slovak vehicles are said to be shipped to Ukraine in several weeks after legal administration issues are resolved.

Previously Germany together with the Netherlands and the United States provided Slovakia with a Patriot air defence battery after Slovakia shipped its S-300 missile defense weapons to Ukraine.