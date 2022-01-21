Slovak unemployment rate at 6.76% in December

The Slovak unemployment rate reached 6.76% in December, up by 0.12 percentage points (pp) month-on-month. In year-on-year terms, unemployment dropped by 0.81pp, shows the latest data released by the Labour, Social Affairs and the Family Centre (UPSVaR).

The number of available jobseekers, ready to start work immediately, stood at 182,760 in December, down by 24,424 persons y/y. In all Slovak districts the unemployment rate remained under 20%.

"Our latest project Grab Your Chance is aimed at the young unemployed under 30 as well as the long-term unemployed. We can see from their decreasing numbers in the unemployment register that the project contributes to their better integration into the labour market. Its aim is to motivate employers not only not to be afraid of employing young and disadvantaged jobseekers, but also to encourage them to start their own businesses,” said general director UPSVaR Karol Zimmer.

A total number of job vacancies available to jobseekers in December reached 71,040, with the highest number of jobs offered in the Bratislava region, and the lowest in the Kosice region.