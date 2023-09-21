Slovak unemployment edges up to 4% in August

Unemployment in Slovakia registered a thin increase by 0.02 percentage points month-on-month to 4%, the country’s Central Office for Labour, Social Affairs and Family reported.

Year-on-year, unemployment decreased by 0.53 percentage points.

“We view positively, especially the development among your people up to 29 years and persons in the age of above 50 years,” commented Juraj Kacer, State Secretary of the Ministry of Labour, Social Affair and Family.

Kacer added that “in both categories, the number of unemployed is at some of the lowest figures in the past 10 years and decreased again in comparison to July.”

The number of university graduates registered with the labour authorities dropped by 853 m-o-m to 4,255 persons.

An analyst with the Institute for Social Policy, Michal Tomajko, pointed out that “a positive [thing] that y-o-y we registered smaller number of job applicants in every region” in Slovakia. Tomajko expects “a slight increase in unemployment in September” due to incoming high school graduates on the labour market.