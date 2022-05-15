Slovak inflation rate reaches its highest level since June 2000

The year-on-year inflation rate in Slovakia in April reached its highest level since June 2000. It stood at 11.8%, going further up from the 10.4% recorded in March, according to monthly data released by the Slovak Statistics Office.

The consumer price growth has been driven by rising prices in all 12 monitored sectors, mainly for food, fuel and energy.

The fuel prices saw a growth of 13.2% y/y and food prices increased 14.3% in April.

Month-on-month inflation in April amounted to 1.5%.