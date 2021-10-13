Slovak central bank governor charged with bribery

Slovak central bank governor charged with bribery
Slovak central bank governor Peter Kazimir (left) with his Slovenian counterpart Bostjan Vasle (right) in the Tatras.
By bne IntelliNews October 13, 2021

Slovak central bank governor Peter Kazimir has been charged with bribery, his lawyer confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday, adding that he denies the charges.

Kazimir, who also sits on the European Central Bank governing council, is the most high-profile figure from the former centre-left Smer government targeted by the current populist and rightwing-dominated government’s anti-corruption drive.

"I do not feel guilty of any crime," Kazimir, who served as finance minister before taking the eurozone country's top central bank post in 2019, said in an emailed statement seen by Reuters.

"The state of facts in the resolution is untrue and the reasoning itself lacks confirming evidence," Kazimir said. "I do not have any information nor I am aware of breaking the law, nor did I ever have any interest in influencing any proceedings."

Slovak news website www.aktuality.sk reported that Kazimir was charged in a case related to an alleged bribe for the country's former tax administration chief, who has been charged in several cases and is now cooperating with investigators.

The news website said Kazimir was accused of being a "courier" who carried a bribe of some €50,000 related to unspecified tax proceedings, to the tax chief. The tax chief was appointed by Kazimir in 2012 and remained in office until 2018.

The new government’s anti-corruption drive has had some success making suspects turn informant on others in return for more lenient treatment. However, the opposition Smer and Hlas parties, led by former premier Robert Fico and former premier Peter Pellegrini, have accused the authorities of using unduly harsh isolation methods that have pushed some suspects to suicide.

Kazimir's lawyer, Ondrej Mularcik, told Reuters Kazimir was accused of the lowest of three severities of crime in Slovakia's penal code that is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Kazimir was finance minister in the Smer governments from 2012 until 2019, when he earned a reputation as one of the harshest critics of Greece during its debt crisis. Afterwards he was appointed to a six-year term at the helm of the central bank.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ISTANBUL BLOG: Erdogan takes down three more MPC members

Turkish lira drops through 9

Sber becomes Europe’s most valuable bank

News

Albania to raise up to €700mn with new eurobond issue

Bond issue planned to support state budget despite strong rise in debt-to-GDP ratio since start of the pandemic.

Czech president ready to nominate Babis to try to form a new government

PM says he has not yet decided whether to accept the nomination and he is ready to go into opposition.

Hungarian opposition candidates clash at televised debate

Both Dobrev and Marki-Zay agreed to restore the rule of law, draft a new constitution and set up an anti-corruption prosecutor's office and join the European Public Prosecutor's Office.

Moldova declares state of alert, seeks to buy gas from Ukraine or Romania

Moldova has been paying high spot prices to Gazprom since October 1, when the Russian gas company also cut the gas supplies by one third.

Energy supplier Bohemia Energy to leave Czech market as prices soar

Largest alternative energy supplier hands back its licence after energy price rise makes model uneconomic.

Albania to raise up to €700mn with new eurobond issue
7 hours ago
Czech president ready to nominate Babis to try to form a new government
7 hours ago
Hungarian opposition candidates clash at televised debate
8 hours ago
Moldova declares state of alert, seeks to buy gas from Ukraine or Romania
8 hours ago
Energy supplier Bohemia Energy to leave Czech market as prices soar
8 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Western Balkans falling further behind eastern EU members
    8 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: It isn’t the ‘Usual Suspect' who is really 'weaponising gas'
    3 days ago
  3. Turkish lira drops through 9
    2 days ago
  4. Reports warn Tajik militant group in Afghanistan may be poised to attack Tajikistan
    5 days ago
  5. Kremlin responds to opposing troops building up on Tajikistan-Afghanistan border
    13 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    23 days ago
  2. Iran’s economy – less troubled than Washington would like, and turning to the East
    24 days ago
  3. Iran refers to ‘illegality’ of Turkish presence in Caspian Sea military drills
    1 month ago
  4. Iran alludes to Baku’s relations with Israel as it defends war games by Azerbaijan border
    14 days ago
  5. Belarusian KGB officer killed in shootout with protester
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss