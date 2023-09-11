Skoda Auto halts production at Czech site after floods in Slovenia

Skoda Auto halts production at Czech site after floods in Slovenia
Skoda Auto's Mlada Boleslav plant could also suspend production. / bne IntelliNews
By Albin Sybera in Ljubliana September 11, 2023

Skoda Auto announced it is halting production at one of its sites in Czechia due to missing components from its Slovenian suppliers, which have been affected by the devastating August floods.

The halt will affect the Volkswagen-owned carmaker’s site in Kvasiny and possibly the main plant at the company’s headquarters in Mlada Boleslav for at least a week starting Monday, September 11.

“Skoda Auto can confirm that floods in Slovenia affected subcontractors supplying components for combustion engines of Skoda’s models as well as for other brands from the [Volkswagen] concern,” Skoda’s Ivana Povolna told Czech Press Agency (CTK) on Friday, September 8. She added that supplies come only “on a limited scale”.

Skoda representatives did not want to comment on specific figures or models, and Skoda’s Jaroslav Povsik said that production of all models except for fully electric Enyaq is affected.

Povsik told CTK that the situation could improve during the week of September 18-25. The carmaker wants to keep as many workers in production as possible and it is also testing suppliers from China.

Slovene media identified the supplier as KLS Ljubno, a company of 260 employees whose technology was severely damaged during the flooding which swept the country during the first weekend in August.

As bne Intellinews reported, flood damages to KLS Ljubno already led to the halting of production at Volkswagen’s plant in Portugal at the end of August. KLS Ljubno’s CEO Mirko Strasek told media then that further production disruptions are likely, with company’s supplying capabilities curtailed.   

“From August 4 onwards, we are not producing anything. We won’t be able to produce anything in September or in October. We wish we will start at the beginning of November,” Strasek was quoted as saying by the Slovene public broadcaster RTV Slovenija on August 30.

Volkswagen’s Dirk Grosse-Lohedie told media that the company won’t severe ties with KLS Ljubno, describing it as “an excellent supplier which we would like to keep”.

Slovenia is an important auto component hub, and no European car is manufactured without incorporating at least one component originating from Slovenia. The country is supplying components to brands ranging from Rolls Royse and Bugatti to Volkswagen’s Porsche, Skoda and Seat.

The automotive industry in Slovenia employs over 16,000 in a country with a total population of just over two million.  

Czechia’s Toyota plant in Kolin is also experiencing a supply disruption, which led to a halt in production after Novares CZ Zebrak’s site was damaged by fire in August. The halt is now expected to last until September 15.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Czech inflation slows to 8.5% in August

Czech oil imports from Russia rose to a decade high in 1H23

Unemployment in Czechia inched up in August to 3.6%

News

Czech oil imports from Russia rose to a decade high in 1H23

Share of Russian crude oil imports into Czechia is the highest since 2012 at 65%.

New poll indicates Polish opposition could edge out PiS in new parliament

Combined results of three opposition parties ranging from left to centre-right could give them the smallest possible majority of 231 seats.

Widespread internet disruption in Iran ahead of Amini anniversary

Iranian authorities are purposefully disconnecting entire regions and throttling speeds in Tehran in expectation of a repeat of protests over the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16 last year.

Nagorno-Karabakh blockade continues despite claims that border is now open

Tensions have been rising in the region as Armenia holds military exercises with US forces, and Nagorno-Karabakh elects a new leadership that Baku regards as illegitimate.

G20 statement on Ukraine war fails to impress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the G20 members had agreed on a statement on the war in Ukraine, in what should have been a diplomatic coup for Delhi that is hosting and chairing the G20 this year. But Ukraine was less than happy.

Czech oil imports from Russia rose to a decade high in 1H23
4 hours ago
New poll indicates Polish opposition could edge out PiS in new parliament
5 hours ago
Widespread internet disruption in Iran ahead of Amini anniversary
12 hours ago
Nagorno-Karabakh blockade continues despite claims that border is now open
19 hours ago
G20 statement on Ukraine war fails to impress
20 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    1 day ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Patriots against Putin
    5 days ago
  4. CENUSA: Three scenarios for the Transnistrian conflict settlement
    6 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    22 days ago
  4. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    14 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss