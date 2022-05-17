Significant gains for Ukraine as troops reach the Russian border in Kharkiv region

By Dominic Culverwell in Berlin May 17, 2022

Ukrainian troops have pushed through to the northeast border with Russia in Kharkiv Oblast in a major setback for Moscow, the Kyiv Post reported on May 16. 

Footage shows the 227th battalion of the 127th Territorial Defence Regiment reaching the border and erecting a new boundary. The elated troops then declare the area to be totally clear of Russian forces and under Ukrainian control. 

“Mr President, we reached Ukraine’s state border with the enemy state. Mr President, we made it!”, the commander exclaims. 

Ukraine’s Army General Staff reported that Russian troops are now concentrating “basic efforts on maintaining positions and preventing the promotion of (Ukrainian) troops towards the state border”, in an update on May 16. 

Ukraine’s advance in the north-east is an impressive turnaround after Russian troops had attempted a siege on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, for two months and indiscriminately shelled civilian areas, killing hundreds of people. Ukraine’s counter-offensive in the region began on May 8 and saw surrounding villages come back under Ukrainian control thanks to a combined effort from Territorial Defence Forces, National Guard units and civilian volunteers. 

Ukrainian progress in Kharkiv Oblast

“The Russians were constantly shelling Kharkiv because they were staying very close to the city,” the Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov told the BBC. “Now it is calm in Kharkiv and people are gradually coming back to the city. We provide water, gas and electricity supply to all the citizens. However, unfortunately, many residential buildings are destroyed or damaged. So, in the future we will have to do huge reconstruction.”

Kharkiv suffered some of the worst attacks in Ukraine. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced last month that an additional UAH250mn (€8.1mn) will be allocated to help the region recover.

The Ukrainian success in Kharkiv will likely drag down Russia’s morale even further as Russian troops are also failing to make any significant progress in Donbas and have suffered major losses. 

“Russia’s Donbas offensive has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule”, the UK Ministry of Defence tweeted. “Despite small-scale initial advances, Russia has failed to achieve substantial territorial gains over the past month whilst sustaining consistently high levels of attrition. Russia has now likely suffered losses of one third of the ground combat force it committed in February”.

Nevertheless, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that Russia is planning further military escalations. 

"We are preparing for new attempts by Russia to attack in Donbas, to somehow intensify its movement in the south of Ukraine," he said in his nightly address on May 15.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia launches homespun Google Play alternative

In Nato expansion row Erdogan tells Sweden, Finland ‘Don’t bother sending delegations to Turkey’

Nordic Nato accession set to reinforce Baltic states' security

News

Critical TV director jailed in Georgia

Nika Gvaramia was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for causing damage to Rustavi-2 TV company while serving as director.

Russia launches homespun Google Play alternative

Russia has launched NashStore, its answer to Google Play. The platform was designed with the help of 700 Russian companies, and is intended to help circumvent sanctions. But it only offers a thousand apps at present, and has to be downloaded online.

In Nato expansion row Erdogan tells Sweden, Finland ‘Don’t bother sending delegations to Turkey’

Turkish president doubles down on opposing Nordic nations’ applications to join defence alliance.

UK sanctions Putin’s family and “girlfriend” former gymnast Kabaeva

The UK has added Russia’s President Vladimir Putin's ex-wife, cousins and alleged “girlfriend” Alina Kabaeva to the sanctions for Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, according to the announcement of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on May 13.

Moscow plans to re-launch Moskvitch brand with Renault’s nationalised assets

French carmaker Renault will sell its 68% stake in Russia's biggest car manufacturer to the Russian government. Russian officials hail the acquisition as a way of protecting jobs, and plan to revive Soviet brand "Moskvitch" at the facility.

Critical TV director jailed in Georgia
2 hours ago
Russia launches homespun Google Play alternative
2 hours ago
In Nato expansion row Erdogan tells Sweden, Finland ‘Don’t bother sending delegations to Turkey’
9 hours ago
UK sanctions Putin’s family and “girlfriend” former gymnast Kabaeva
16 hours ago
Moscow plans to re-launch Moskvitch brand with Renault’s nationalised assets
18 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    7 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    8 days ago
  3. EBRD 2022: Board of governors walk out after Russians insist on speaking
    5 days ago
  4. What's behind Belarus' latest troops movements along the border with Ukraine?
    4 days ago
  5. EBRD expects 30% GDP contraction in Ukraine in 2022, lowers emerging Europe projections
    7 days ago
  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    28 days ago
  2. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    20 days ago
  3. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    13 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    8 days ago
  5. Does Putin have cancer?
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss