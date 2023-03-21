Serbian PM says revenue from IT exports exceeded €2.7bn in 2022

Serbia’s exports of information and communication technologies (ICT) services exceeded €2.7bn in 2022, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on March 21.

According to Brnabic, in the past five years, Serbia was the country in Europe with the highest growth in the export of services, which grew by 112%, and the growth rate of the IT sector in 2022 of 45% was higher than all European countries.

Speaking at the Age of Artificial Intelligence conference, Brnabic also stressed the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) for the further growth, progress and efficiency of Serbia’s economy and the quality of public administration services.

Estimates cited by the prime minister are that artificial intelligence will affect more than 15% of global gross domestic product (GDP) growth by 2030, and that countries that do not invest in the development of artificial intelligence will not be able to count on being part of global growth.

Brnabic emphasised that it was a good strategic decision to invest in scientific and research institutes, because Serbia must not lag behind, but must be one of the leaders in that process if it wants fast and dynamic economic growth and development in the near future.