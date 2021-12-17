Serbia suspends plans for Rio Tinto’s lithium mine

Serbia suspends plans for Rio Tinto’s lithium mine
Aleksandar Vucic, president of Serbia
By Eldar Dizdarevic in Sarajevo December 17, 2021

The Assembly of the City of Loznica on December 16 made a decision to invalidate the decision on the adoption of the spatial plan of the City of Loznica from July 29, 2021, which referred to the Rio Tinto lithium mine.

Rio Tinto is trying to develop the giant Jadar lithium project in Serbia that it says will enable it to become Europe’s biggest supplier of lithium for at least 15 years. The metal is in growing demand as it is used in electric vehicles and other applications. 

The vote came days after Serbia's parliament suspended two key laws that ecologists said would allow the mining company to start the project. For three consecutive weekends, thousands of protesters in Belgrade and Serbia blocked main roads and bridges to oppose Rio Tinto's plans.

The City of Loznica has now decided to suspend the spatial plan that permitted the excavation of lithium.

The decision was made without a debate on that topic, despite complaints from some councillors about the lack of discussion, portal 021 reported.

The president of the Assembly of the Municipality of Loznica, Milena Manojlovic Knezevic, said that 46 out of 54 councillors present voted in favour. No one was against, the others abstained.

Explaining the withdrawal of the decision on the spatial plan of Loznica, Knezevic pointed out that the care for the citizens is in the first place, “as the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic unequivocally said during his visit to Gornji Nedeljice”.

Now that the lithium mine plans are on hold, Vucic has said that Serbia “will talk to Rio Tinto in a different way”.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CEE banking: As good as it gets in (post-) crisis times and the challenging geopolitical environment

Telekom Srbija to get a €70mn loan from EIB for introduction of 5G and expansion of 4G network

National Bank of Serbia expects inflation to peak in late 2021 and early 2022

News

Sources say Fillon nominated to Sibur board by TAIF shareholders

Sources say that the former French Prime Minister was nominated by shareholders from Sibur's former rival TAIF, with which it completed a mega merger in 2021.

HarperCollins settles with Abramovich Putin’s People book case, agrees to substantial corrections and to pay a donation to charity

The British publisher HarperCollins has settled with Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich in a defamation case and agreed to delete or change over 1,700 words in the book Putin’s People authored by veteran Russian reporter Catherine Belton,

NEO: Bonum Continues Investment Spree With Russian Coking Coal

As green approaches to metallurgy come under the spotlight, investment fund Bonum Capital buys 16% of Koks, Russia’s largest producer of merchant coke and among the world’s cleanest coking coal plants.

Usmanov expects “green technologies” to transform European industry

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, whose fund owns 49% of steelmaker Metalloinvest, spoke about the likely significant impact of “green technologies” on Europe's metals industry.

Moscow has launched its 900th electric bus in time for the holidays

The 900th electric bus hits the streets of Moscow as the holiday season starts suitably decked with festive lights.

Sources say Fillon nominated to Sibur board by TAIF shareholders
1 day ago
HarperCollins settles with Abramovich Putin’s People book case, agrees to substantial corrections and to pay a donation to charity
2 days ago
NEO: Bonum Continues Investment Spree With Russian Coking Coal
3 days ago
Usmanov expects “green technologies” to transform European industry
4 days ago
Moscow has launched its 900th electric bus in time for the holidays
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia won’t invade Ukraine. This crisis is more serious than that
    8 days ago
  2. A possible Moscow game plan begins to emerge from the fog of almost war
    7 days ago
  3. Armenia’s new road projects: no simple endeavour
    3 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    1 month ago
  5. DEATH OF THE SOVIET UNION: The borders drawn in the 1920s are serving Russia well in the 2020s
    7 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    1 month ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia won’t invade Ukraine. This crisis is more serious than that
    8 days ago
  3. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    1 month ago
  4. COMMENT: US expats homeless in Russia
    18 days ago
  5. Ready for war at any time in southern Armenia
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss