Serbia's BioSense Institute to open new R&D centre in spring 2023

The BioSense Institute in Serbia’s Novi Sad will open a new research and development centre in spring 2023, a government statement said.

BioSense plans to employ 250 scientists at the centre in the biotechnology and nanotechnology fields. It will also host an accelerator space for startup companies.

According to Minister for Public Investments Marko Blagojevic, the project involved an investment of slightly more than €28mn, part of which is a donation from the European Union. Construction cost €8.5mn and equipment a further €7mn.

Founded in 2015, the BioSense Institute’s focus is on developing digital technologies for the agriculture sector.

Now an important research centre with hundreds of international partners, it started out as a small group of people who believed in the idea that IT and bio systems would meet in the future, director Vladimir Crnojevic told bne IntelliNews in an interview in 2022.

That was back in 2005-06, years before the launch of the first iPhone in 2008 and drones as we currently know them in 2012. “At that time it was science fiction,” he says. However, he adds, focusing on that area “was a really good bet, because now it’s completely melting. The borders between bio systems and IT are getting lost”.