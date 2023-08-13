Serbia’s annual inflation slows to 12.5% in July

/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 13, 2023

Serbia’s average annual inflation eased to 12.5% in July from 13.7% in the previous month (chart), the country’s statistics office data showed on August 11.

Compared to the same month in 2022, the inflation eased by only 0.3 of a percentage point (pp) in July.

The largest price increases were observed in the groups of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which rose by 20.4%. The housing and energy sector experienced an increase of 19.6%, while prices in the hotel and restaurant segment grew by 19.5%.

In July, the only sector that experienced a price reduction was transportation, with a year-on-year decrease of 4.9%. Within this sector, the most significant decline was observed in the prices of motor vehicle fuels, which dropped by 12.2%.

However, month-on-month inflation edged down by 0.1% in July, following a 0.7% increase in the previous month.

Looking at the first seven months of the year, Serbia recorded an average inflation rate of 14.9%.

Compared to December 2023, prices in July registered a 6% increase.

Data

Falling transport prices, down by 9.4% y/y in July, helped drag down overall inflation in Kosovo.

NBS kept the key interest rate at 6.5% due to the ongoing alleviation of worldwide inflationary forces.

Inflation eases by 0.9 percentage points from June.

Figures boosted by 12.2% growth y-o-y in the manufacture of transport equipment from the country's dominant car industry.

Russia’s budget deficit increased slightly by RUB221.6bn ($2.3bn) in July according to preliminary estimates, the Ministry of Finance (MinFin) said on August 8, increasing the total to RUB2.817 trillion ($29bn), or 1.8% of GDP.

