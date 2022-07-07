Serbia raises key rate to 2.75% due to inflationary pressures

Serbia raises key rate to 2.75% due to inflationary pressures
By bne IntelliNews July 7, 2022

Serbia’s central bank has raised the reference interest rate further, by 0.25 of a percentage point (pp), to 2.75% as part of tightening monetary policy, it said on July 7.

Previously Serbia increased its key repo rate to 2.5% from 2% in June this year.

"The decision was taken due to cost pressures at the global level as a result of high world prices of energy sources, primary agricultural products and industrial raw materials, as well as the prolongation of the difficult functioning of international supply chains," the central bank said.

Annual inflation in Serbia amounted to 10.4% in May, of which about two-thirds of the contribution still came from food and energy prices.

According to the executive board's assessment, inflation should return to the central bank target (3 ± 1.5%) in the second half of 2023.

Russian inflation falls again to 15.9% in June

Russia’s consumer price inflation (CPI) fell for the third month in a row to 15.9% y/y in June, down from a peak of 17.8% in April, RosStat reported on July 8.

Russian inflation expectations falling, consumer confidence rebounding

Russian households’ inflation expectations for a year ahead edged up in June 2022 and are now close to the levels of August-September 2021, according to the CBR. Consumer confidence has also bounced back from March lows.

Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine gradually impacting the economy

The effects of the Russian war of aggression are gradually beginning to be seen more widely in the Russian economy.

Czech industrial production slightly up again in May

After three months of decline, Czech industrial output in May grew by 3.3% year-on-year.

Emerging markets see $4bn of outflows in June as global recession fears grow

Pockets of weakness persist in emerging markets where real interest rates are deeply negative – and risks for those countries are rapidly mounting.

