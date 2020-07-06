Serbia opens field hospitals as coronavirus spreads

Serbia opens field hospitals as coronavirus spreads
Minister of Defense Aleksandar Vulin visits the field hospital in Novi Pazar, southern Serbia.
By bne IntelliNews July 6, 2020

The Serbian army set up a field hospital in a concert hall in the capital Belgrade, where patients with milder symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) will be treated, on July 6, the government said in a statement.

The move came as all hospitals in Belgrade have reached full capacity. The city is facing a sharp increase of coronavirus cases in the last few days and the authorities have declared state of emergency there.

Several municipalities also declared an extraordinary situation on July 6.

The field hospital should help Belgrade deal with the crisis.

Another field hospital in the town of Novi Pazar was also opened to deal with the rising number of patients with coronavirus.

On July 6, the government reported 289 new cases with the total number of active cases reaching 2,737 people.

