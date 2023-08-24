Serbia makes public show of support for Ukraine at Crimea Platform

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the Crimea Platform, at which dozens of international leaders expressed their support for Ukraine. / Crimea Platform
By bne IntelliNews August 24, 2023

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic delivered a message of support for Ukraine at the Crimea Platform on August 23, signalling a tentative warming of relations between Kyiv and Belgrade. 

Serbia, which has declined to join Western sanctions on Russia, shunned the previous meeting of the Crimea Platform, at which political leaders from around the world expressed their support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity. 

In his address to the summit, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted the increase in participants and the growing support of the international community

Kuleba “invited new participants to this year’s summit: Bahrain, Serbia, East Timor (Timor-Leste), the UAE, the Danube Commission, the World Tourism Organisation, and UNESCO,” the platform’s website said. 

Brnabic later addressed the summit via video link. She “reaffirmed the commitment of her state to upholding the principles of international law, territorial integrity and political independence. She emphasised that special attention would be paid to the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, and Serbia would provide further assistance,” a statement from the Crimea Platform said. 

“The republic of Serbia will continue to support Ukraine in the international arena. Serbia remains a faithful friend of Ukraine,” said Brnabic. 

The summit took place the day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in Athens. Both leaders later described the meeting as “good” and “open” on their respective social media accounts. 

There is speculation that Vucic met with Zelenskiy at least partly to secure an assurance that Kyiv does not plan to recognise Kosovo, which unilaterally declared independence from Serbia back in 2008. They also both referenced territorial integrity after the meeting. 

“Good conversation on respect for the UN Charter and the inviolability of borders. On our nations’ shared future in the common European home. On developing our relations, that is in our mutual interest," Zelenskiy wrote on the X platform (formerly Twitter). 

Meanwhile Vucic wrote on Instagram: "We have tackled developments in Ukraine and Kosovo and I have stressed once again that Serbia respects the territorial integrity of Ukraine.” 

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian presidential adviser has denied a claim by MEP Viola von Carmon that Vucic offered Zelenskiy an arms deal if Kyiv doesn’t recognise Kosovo. “There certainly is no truth in that, that is speculation,” Mikhail Podolyak said in response to an inquiry from N1. 

While Serbia has refused to join sanctions, despite pressure from EU officials to do so, it has consistently voted in favour of UN resolutions to condemn the invasion of Ukraine. However, a more decisive shift away from Russia — which has historically warm ties with Serbia — towards the West is politically difficult given the large share of the population that support Russia and see the West as responsible for the war in Ukraine.

