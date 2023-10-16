Second exit poll strengthens Polish opposition’s odds for ousting PiS

By bne IntelliNews October 16, 2023

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party scooped the most votes in the election held on October 15 but appears unlikely to build a majority in the new parliament, a so-called late poll showed on October 16.

PiS won 36.6% in the late poll, ahead of the centre-right Civic Coalition headed by former PM and European Council President Donald Tusk at 31%.

Key to the likely reshaping of Poland’s political landscape was the centrist Third Way coming in at 13.5% and the poor showing of the far-right grouping Confederation – touted as the only possible coalition partner of PiS - at just 6.4%.

The Left won 8.6%, according to the late poll. Civic Coalition, the Third Way, and the Left appear likely to have a combined 248 seats in the 460-seat Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, clearly above the minimum 231 required for a majority.

Poles turned out massively at the polling stations, with voting in some –  apparently ill-prepared points – finishing around 3 am.

The overall turnout was 72.9%, more than 11pp than in 2019.

The official results of the vote are expected on October 17.

The next move belongs to President Andrzej Duda who will nominate a prime minister after the new parliament convenes for the first time – likely next month.

The president is free in his choice and had hinted that he would offer a PiS candidate the first go at piecing together a majority. PiS officials have refrained from conceding a de facto defeat.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Central bank gold buys up 38% m/m in August to 77 tonnes

Central banks bought 77 tonnes of gold in August, marking an increase of 38% m/m, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). Analysts say central bank demand continues to dominate the ... more

EBRD keeps Poland’s growth forecast unchanged for 2023 but cuts outlook for next year

The Polish economy will likely expand 0.6% in 2023 before rebounding to 2.7% next year, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said in the latest edition of its Regional Economic ... more

EBRD puts €80mn in Poland-based Enterprise Investors’ fund

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has committed €80mn to a private equity fund managed by Poland-based Enterprise Investors, the bank said on July 6. The commitment is ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    5 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The new Iran – Azerbaijan transit route reflects shifting geopolitical realities
    6 days ago
  3. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    9 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. Armenia refuses to take part in CIS summit and CSTO military drills in Kyrgyzstan
    7 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    26 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    25 days ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    25 days ago
  5. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss