SAP opens digital innovation hub in Bucharest

German software group SAP has opened in Bucharest an SAP Labs Site, a digital innovation hub that is meant to contribute to expanding the company's portfolio of products and services.

Starting in July, the Bucharest hub is part of the global R&D network SAP Labs Network, which oversees the company's engineering activities.

The network has 21 R&D centres in 17 countries, including Germany, the United States, India, China and Brazil.

More than 40,000 people are employed in the network.

Through its new location in Bucharest, SAP Labs Network is looking to expand SAP's product portfolio as well as attract and develop new local digital talent. The network thus seeks synergies and shorter customer feedback cycles in developing its applications and business processes.

The new Labs Site in Bucharest operates under the coordination of the local manager, Bogdan Cioc. It is part of the regional SAP Labs SEE Hub, which includes a wide range of areas of technological expertise.

SAP Labs SEE Hub is established in cooperation with SAP Labs Bulgaria and is under the leadership of Radoslav Nikolov, managing director SAP Labs Bulgaria.

"In the Southeast Europe region we are well prepared for a wider expansion and have the unique opportunity to become a very important growth engine for SAP engineering in Europe,” said Nikolov.