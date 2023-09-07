Samarkand declaration champions global food security amidst growing concerns

Samarkand declaration champions global food security amidst growing concerns
Global politicians from several continents headed to Uzbekistan's Samarkand for a global food security conference. / CC: President of Uzbekistan Office
By Daniel Rad September 7, 2023

The Samarkand Declaration, billed as a pivotal move towards strengthening international cooperation on food security, has been formally adopted with the support of the government of Uzbekistan and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

The International Conference on Food Security on 7-8 September is hosting agriculture ministers from 15 nations, deputy ministers from eight countries and senior diplomats from 13 nations. Additionally, over 30 international, scientific and financial institutions are represented.

The landmark conference has been structured around eight global regional initiatives. On its first day, the focus was primarily on tackling hunger, addressing food insecurity and malnutrition, bolstering the productivity and sustainability of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries, and alleviating poverty in rural areas. 

The inaugural ceremony featured Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, who read aloud President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev's address to the conference participants.

The declaration underscores the global challenges of climate change, water shortages and land degradation.

Uzbekistan's Agriculture Minister, Aziz Voitov, highlighted the pressing need for innovative solutions in the agri-food sector.

"The pandemic has starkly shown the importance of supporting our farmers and exploring new agricultural methodologies. We aim to tap into global scientific expertise to strengthen agriculture and ensure quality sustenance for all," Voitov said.

The Samarkand Declaration emphasises environmentally conscious agriculture that prioritises water conservation and biodiversity.

It also promotes the rollout of comprehensive nutritional initiatives in schools to cultivate healthy dietary habits, especially among the younger generation.

A significant focus is on augmenting the role of women in rural settings, aiming to instigate transformative shifts in the agri-food systems.

Furthermore, there's a call for state-backed support for small and familial farms, ensuring they have enhanced prospects in production and resource utilisation.

Qu Dongyu, CEO of the FAO, stressed the conference's role in reshaping global agri-food systems for better efficiency and inclusivity.

"Our focus includes championing gender parity in rural areas, advancing agricultural innovation, and raising nutritional and environmental standards," Dongyu stated.

A notable feature of the conference will be a roundtable dialogue involving 350 scientists from 27 countries, exploring avenues for collaborative scientific research.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

COMMENT: The water and energy nexus in Central Asia

Exports from the West to Central Asia boom as sanctions on Russia remake global trade routes

MACRO ADVISORY: Ruble’s fall creates currency risk in Central Asia and the Caucasus

News

Czech oil imports from Russia rose to a decade high in 1H23

Share of Russian crude oil imports into Czechia is the highest since 2012 at 65%.

New poll indicates Polish opposition could edge out PiS in new parliament

Combined results of three opposition parties ranging from left to centre-right could give them the smallest possible majority of 231 seats.

Widespread internet disruption in Iran ahead of Amini anniversary

Iranian authorities are purposefully disconnecting entire regions and throttling speeds in Tehran in expectation of a repeat of protests over the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16 last year.

Skoda Auto halts production at Czech site after floods in Slovenia

Flood damages to KLS Ljubno in Slovenia have already led to the halting of production at Volkswagen’s plant in Portugal.

Nagorno-Karabakh blockade continues despite claims that border is now open

Tensions have been rising in the region as Armenia holds military exercises with US forces, and Nagorno-Karabakh elects a new leadership that Baku regards as illegitimate.

Czech oil imports from Russia rose to a decade high in 1H23
4 hours ago
New poll indicates Polish opposition could edge out PiS in new parliament
5 hours ago
Widespread internet disruption in Iran ahead of Amini anniversary
12 hours ago
Skoda Auto halts production at Czech site after floods in Slovenia
18 hours ago
Nagorno-Karabakh blockade continues despite claims that border is now open
19 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    1 day ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Patriots against Putin
    5 days ago
  4. CENUSA: Three scenarios for the Transnistrian conflict settlement
    6 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    22 days ago
  4. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    14 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss