Sales of hybrid cars in the Czech Republic up by 73% y/y in 2019

Sales of hybrid cars, combining an internal combustion engine and an electric motor, in the Czech Republic increased by 73% year-on-year to 8,346 cars in 2019, while the domestic automotive industry market declined, according to data provided by the Car Importers Association in its report.

Hybrids accounted for 3.3% of all new cars sold in the country. Sales of electric vehicles increased by 3% to 636 vehicles. As the Czech News Agency reported, according to the experts, however, part of the registration of fully electric cars has been moved to the beginning of 2020.

The highest number of hybrid cars was sold by Toyota, which reported sales of 4,140 cars, followed by Audi with 1,015 cars and Mercedes-Benz with 783 cars sold. Skoda Auto, which entered the market at the very end of last year, sold only 85 hybrids in 2019.

“Last year, Hybrid passenger cars experienced a tremendous increase in interest. Customers particularly appreciate their reliability, low fuel consumption and low running costs, as well as the environmental aspect. Toyota's share of hybrids in the Czech Republic grew by nine percentage points to 40% last year, reaching a total of 4,793 new contracts, by 1,503 more than last year,” said Toyota Central Europe-Czech CEO Martin Peleska.

In 2019, sales of new passenger cars in the Czech Republic decreased by 4.4% to 249,915 vehicles. December growth accounted for almost 28% y/y. The best-selling brand last year was Skoda Auto with a share of over 34%. It sold 85,895 cars in the Czech Republic in 2019, followed by Volkswagen with 20,869 cars sold and Hyundai with 19,302 cars.