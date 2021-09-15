Russian tech exports up threefold since 2018

Russian tech exports up threefold since 2018
Russian tech exports up threefold since 2018 to $4.5bn in 2020, according to the Higher School of Economics
By East West Digital News in Moscow September 15, 2021

Russia’s earnings from tech exports have jumped more than threefold over the last two years, according to a new report from Moscow’s Higher School of Economics (HSE), reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

The export sales of scientific and technology services and IP-protected products reached $4.5bn in 2020 – up 30% from 2019, three times more than in 2018, and fifteen to twenty times more than in the early 2000s.

Stucture of Russian technology imports and exports by contract categories (in %, 2020)

Source: HSE

Despite the jump in exports, the global competitiveness of Russian-made technology is difficult to assess. The largest market for Russia’s technology exports in 2020, accounting for almost $1bn or a quarter of all sales, was the Netherlands – a low-tax jurisdiction where a number of Russia’s top digital companies, including Yandex and X5 Retail Group, are registered.

The US, Germany, Switzerland, China and Belarus also accounted for more than $250mn of Russian exports each.

Imports of foreign-made technology were stagnant in 2020 at $4.6bn, bringing the technology trade deficit – the difference between Russian exports and imports of tech goods and services – to its lowest level since 2001.

Russia fears its reliance on Western technology – ranging from payment cards to computer operating systems – is a potential vulnerability should the West decide to levy more penalties on the country. It is also concerned foreign intelligence services could gain access to crucial Russian systems running on foreign software.

The Russian government on Wednesday introduced new rules banning the purchase of foreign-made laptops, tablets, servers and circuit boards in government contracts.

 

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News (EWDN), a bne IntelliNews partner publication.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Sber considers listing digital subsidiaries in a few years

Russia’s Yandex beats off the largest DDoS attack in history

Western-funded Russian online retailer KupiVIP shuts down after 13-year e-commerce story

Tech

Sber considers listing digital subsidiaries in a few years

Sber, the state-controlled financial and digital giant, is considering having some of its digital subsidiaries listed, stated Sber president Herman Gref last week on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, reiterating previous statements.

Russia’s Yandex beats off the largest DDoS attack in history

The international listed Russian tech giant Yandex said it beat off the largest distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) hacker attack in the history of the internet.

Western-funded Russian online retailer KupiVIP shuts down after 13-year e-commerce story

On September 1 KupiVIP, once a top Russian fashion site, and its affiliate Mamsy.ru, wound up their operations September 1, unable to compete with Russia’s new generation of online retail giants, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Russian tech companies Cian, Delimobil target New York IPOs this autumn

Russian car-sharing major Delimobil and real estate database Cian are considering US IPOs this autumn, hoping to raise around $350mn each, according to “financial market sources.”

Romanian AI startup Humans raises $9mn

Funds raised through private sale of cryptocurrency with investment arm of blockchain company Elrond and blockchain investor Razvan Munteanu among the investors.

Sber considers listing digital subsidiaries in a few years
9 hours ago
Russia’s Yandex beats off the largest DDoS attack in history
9 hours ago
Western-funded Russian online retailer KupiVIP shuts down after 13-year e-commerce story
10 hours ago
Russian tech companies Cian, Delimobil target New York IPOs this autumn
10 hours ago
Romanian AI startup Humans raises $9mn
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    8 days ago
  2. Iran refers to ‘illegality’ of Turkish presence in Caspian Sea military drills
    1 day ago
  3. E-commerce in Russia is booming, but the race has only just begun
    7 days ago
  4. Azerbaijan-Russia relations sour over Karabakh disagreements
    6 days ago
  5. As Georgia rebuffs the West, investors reconsider
    5 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  2. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    8 days ago
  3. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    29 days ago
  4. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    16 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    27 days ago

Reports

Dismiss