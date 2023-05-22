Russian partisans claim to have “liberated” town on Ukrainian border

Russian partisans claim to have “liberated” town on Ukrainian border
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews May 22, 2023

A Russian settlement on the border with Ukraine has reportedly fallen under the control of anti-Kremlin Russian partisans following a cross-border raid.

The group, known as the Freedom of Russia Legion, seeks to overthrow President Vladimir Putin and “put an end to the Kremlin’s dictatorship.” In 2023, the Russian Supreme Court officially designated it as a terrorist organisation.

The anti-Kremlin militia claims to have crossed the Ukrainian border into Russia, where that they have "completely liberated" the village of Kozinka in Belgorod Oblast. Belgorod Oblast shares a 540-km border with Ukraine. While there has been no independent confirmation of any captured territory, videos posted on social media appear to show armoured vehicles overpowering a Russian border post.

"We are Russians, just like you,” a Freedom of Russia Legion statement on social media said.  “We are distinguished only by the fact that we no longer wanted to justify the actions of criminals in power and took up arms to defend our and your freedom. But today it’s time for everyone to take responsibility for their future."

The attack was also confirmed by Vyacheslav Gladkov, the Governor of Belgorod Oblast, who alleged that a Ukrainian "sabotage and reconnaissance group" was responsible.

“The armed forces of the Russian Federation, together with the border service, the National Guard and the FSB, are taking the necessary measures to eliminate the enemy,” he wrote, on Telegram.

Kyiv has denied being behind the attacks, while Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov stated that the responsibility lies with the Freedom of Russia Legion, with support from the Russian Volunteer Corps. In March 2023, the Russian Volunteer Corps claimed responsibility for a minor incursion into Russia's Bryansk Oblast.

According to the Russian state-run TASS news agency, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin has been informed of the incident.

“The Defence Ministry, the FSB and the Border Service have reported to the Russian president the supreme commander-in-chief about a Ukrainian sabotage group’s attempt to break into the Belgorod Oblast,” he said, suggesting that Kyiv was using the attack to divert attention away from Ukraine’s alleged loss of Bakhmut, a city in Donetsk Oblast.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian Prime Minister Mishustin attends Sino-Russian business forum in Beijing to work on better integration

RBI reportedly planning spin off of Russian arm to shareholders

Ukraine's Security Service reported to have backed Russian neo-Nazi group which "liberated" Russian village

News

Lithuania’s ruling coalition and opposition quarrel over what must come first: government resignation or snap elections

Lithuanian opposition parties are demanding that the governing coalition resign before they consent to early elections.

Russian Prime Minister Mishustin attends Sino-Russian business forum in Beijing to work on better integration

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin travelled to Beijing for a Sino-Russian trade forum to boost rapidly developing economic ties on May 24.

Fertiliser group Azoty’s poor Q1 results feeds speculation of Orlen takeover

Warsaw-listed fertiliser maker Azoty suffered a PLN555mn (€122.8mn) net loss in the first quarter

Latvian premier dismisses talk of government collapse as ‘speculation’

Coalition failure to agree on single candidate for president, and ruling party's attempt to install its minister in the post could bring down whole government.

RBI reportedly planning spin off of Russian arm to shareholders

The spin-off option has wide support among Austrian authorities, but could face opposition from the European Central Bank, as well as scrutiny from US regulators over sanctions busting.

Lithuania’s ruling coalition and opposition quarrel over what must come first: government resignation or snap elections
9 hours ago
Russian Prime Minister Mishustin attends Sino-Russian business forum in Beijing to work on better integration
10 hours ago
Fertiliser group Azoty’s poor Q1 results feeds speculation of Orlen takeover
18 hours ago
Latvian premier dismisses talk of government collapse as ‘speculation’
18 hours ago
RBI reportedly planning spin off of Russian arm to shareholders
19 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    11 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  3. EBRD 2023: Bank to expand into the whole of Africa plus Iraq
    6 days ago
  4. Zimbabwe's $320mn deal to purchase 32 helicopters from Russia raises dust
    1 day ago
  5. UN projects Ukraine’s population will never recover from war
    9 months ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    11 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    14 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    15 days ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    19 days ago

Reports

Dismiss